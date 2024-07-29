Ather Energy delivers thousand units of Rizta electric scooter in a day

Ather Energy has dispatched a thousand units of the Rizta electric scooter in a day. The electric scooter was launched in May this year at a starting price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker began deliveries of the family electric scooter earlier this month. More than half of the Rizta units delivered yesterday (July 28) were in Pune city. The EV maker said that the Rizta is also being delivered to customers based in cities like Jaipur and Indore.

Ather Energy had said that the initial deliveries of the electric scooter will take place in these three cities along with Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur among others. More cities are expected to be added to the list soon.

Ather had launched the Rizta electric scooter in three variants, powered by two types of battery pack. While the deliveries of the 2.9 kWh variants have already started, the delivery of the range-topper 3.7 kWh version is expected to begin by the end of this month.

Ather Rizta: Variants and prices

The Rizta electric scooter is available in two broad variants called the S and the Z. The Z gets two more variants based on the battery packs on offer. Ather Energy uses a 2.9 kWh battery pack in both S and Z, while the latter also gets a larger 3.7 kWh unit. The price of the electric scooter begins at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec variant costs ₹1.25 lakh while the top-end Z variant with larger battery comes at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather Rizta: Battery, range and performance

Ather Energy says the Rizta with the smaller 2.9 kWh battery unit can run up to 123 kms without the need to recharge. The variant with the 3.7 kWh battery pack promises a range of 159 kms on a single charge. The Rizta is powered by the same PMS electric motor that is also used in the 450S electric scooter. In Rizta, the motor promises a sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 80 kmph.

Ather says the 2.9 kWh battery can be recharged from zero to 80 per cent in 5 hours and 45 minutes using regular chargers. The 3.7 kWh version can be recharged in 4 hours and 30 minutes. The bigger battery also supports fast charging. When using Ather Grid, recharge 15 km of range in just 10 minutes. The battery pack is IP67 dust and water resistant.

