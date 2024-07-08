Ather Energy bets big on Rizta for more market share, plans electric motorcycles

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is hopeful of increasing its market share in the Indian market and for that, the brand is betting big on the Ather Rizta electric scooter, revealed a company official. Ather Energy launched the Rizta scooter earlier this year in April at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), as a family commuter.

PTI has reported that the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer's Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said that Ather Energy's market share at this moment is around nine per cent in the sporty electric scooter segment, while the overall market share for the brand in Indian electric two-wheeler space is 14 per cent. He also reportedly revealed that, with the Rizta scooter, Ather is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the pie. He also reportedly said that the addressable family scooter market in India is 84 per cent of the entire segment.

Watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

Ather Energy has been known so far for its sporty electric scooters, bearing the 450 series nomenclatures. A strong contender to Ola Electric, the EV maker brought the Rizta as a family-oriented commuter electric scooter in an attempt to boost its sales numbers and market share. "The company has now entered the family scooter segment to capture a larger share of the market. Ather Energy's market share at the moment is around nine per cent in the sporty scooter segment, which is 14 per cent of the overall market," Phokela reportedly said, while speaking about Ather's ambition.

Electric motorcycles in the plan

After winning consumers' trust with its range of 450 series electric scooters, Ather is now focusing on the electric motorcycle segment, a category that is lately seeing a rise in production numbers and new players. Phokela reportedly said that Ather Energy would look into manufacturing motorcycles over the next three years, with plans to export its electric two-wheelers in the markets of South East Asia, Europe and Latin American countries.

Interestingly, Ola Electric too is working on a range of electric motorcycles. The EV maker has already revealed four different concept electric motorcycles across different body styles, which are slated to enter production soon.

Maharashtra plant to be operational in 18 months

Ather Energy has already announced that it will set up a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, which is going to be the third production facility for the company. The EV maker has committed to invest more than ₹2,000 crore in the Maharashtra plant and speaking about it, Phokela said that the new facility will be operational in 18 months.

Slated to be set up at Bidkin, Aurangabad Industrial City of Maharashtra, the new facility will manufacture both electric two-wheelers and battery packs, revealed the company. It is claimed to produce up to 10 lakh units of vehicles and battery packs both, once the plant is operational.

