Volkswagen Virtus records highest-ever sales in October, 2,351 units sold

Volkswagen India has announced that the Virtus sedan has achieved its highest ever monthly sales. The Volkswagen Virtus saw sales of 2,351 units in October 2024, translating to a 32 per cent year on year increase. Additionally, Volkswagen India also recorded a 9 per cent growth in sales in October 2024 over sales in October 2023.

Volkswagen India claims that the Virtus has been selling nearly 60 units every day across India and has surpassed the 50,000 units sales mark earlier in the year. Interestingly, over 17,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus have sold till date in 2024.

The VW Virtus has witnessed 50,000 sales in only 28 months of its launch. Though fairly new in the dwindling premium sedan segment, the Virtus has made a mark, fighting to cement itself against the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

While the sedan segment, in general, rarely figures high on any buyer's wish list, the Virtus has managed to cut a niche for itself with a set of appealing characteristics. The two petrol engine options and the choice of two transmissions position it as quite a powerful and engaging drive. Its exterior styling also appeals well to premium sedan buyers, thereby enhancing its appeal.

Volkswagen Virtus: Key specifications

Launched in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has been the successor to the Volkswagen Vento and is based on the Skoda-VW MQB-AO-IN platform which also underpins the VW Taigun, Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Priced between ₹13.56 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹19.41 lakh, the Volkswagen Virtus comes with two different powertrain options, one being a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and automatic transmission options and churning out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. The other engine is a 1.5-litre TSI Evo motor that powers the GT badged Performance Line trim and gets paired with a seven-speed DSC automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the Volkswagen Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongwith wireless smartphone charger, eight-speaker system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, sunroof and more. Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, and more.

