Volkswagen Virtus crosses 50,000 sales mark. Here's what makes it popular

For the majority of Indian consumers, sedans have long been delisted from the list of favourables. However there is a certain set of audience, mostly young, who still like to go with sedans and prefer the driving style and position of these low to the ground vehicles. One of the most popular sedan segments in India is the C-segment comprising the likes of the Honda City , Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus among others.

Priced between ₹11.56 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹19.41 lakh, the Volkswagen Virtus remains one of the most popular models in the C-segment sedan category.

Launched in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has been a hit capturing the minds of the enthusiasts and consumers alike. The sedan recently surpassed the 50,000 domestic sales mark. But what makes the Virtus popular amongst the audience and the enthusiast at a time when everyone is optic for SUVs.

Volkswagen Virtus: Design

Design plays an important role in capturing the audience's attention, and Virtus does it well. It is arguably one of the most balanced looking cars in the market currently, being sporty looking and elegant at the same time. The Volkswagen Virtus embodies a sleek-looking and sophisticated exterior, with clean lines. It has a high ground clearance so it can tackle our rough roads quite easily. The cabin of the Virtus feels elegant and practical.

Volkswagen Virtus: Engine options

Volkswagen has provided with two sets of engine options for the Virtus, both petrol. The Virtus range kicks off with a 1.0L TSI engine while the top end gets the 1.5L TSI engine. The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Then there is the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that is rated for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This can be mated 6-speed manual gearbox option or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This engine also comes with ACT or Active Cylinder Technology that seamlessly disables two out of the four cylinders under less load to deliver better fuel economy.

Volkswagen Virtus: Driving dynamics

Volkswagen Virtus has arguably one of the most sought-after driving dynamics. The ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side which helps the sedan in staying composed at low speeds and stable at high speeds. The steering delivers good feedback and weighs up nicely at highway speeds. Even the brakes are confident and inspiring with a strong bite.

Volkswagen Virtus: Features

The Volkswagen Virtus offers a range of features such as a digital cockpit, infotainment system equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, Hill Start Assist, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, LED lighting and much more. Moreover, Volkswagen also offers ventilated seats, automatic headlamps, footwell illumination, auto-dimming IRVM, rear parking camera and connected car technology.

Volkswagen Virtus: Safety

The Virtus packs in over 40 active and passive safety features, including 6-airbags which are offered as standard across all variants. With its 5-star GNCAP rated safety rating for adults (scored 29.42 points out of 34) and child occupants (highest score here – 42 out of 49 points), the Virtus is one of the safest cars in the country. The body shell of this car is also rated as stable.

During the GNCAP safety crash tests, it was also noted that the body shell was capable of withstanding further pressure loads. Other safety features on offer are Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Multi Collision Brakes, Tyre Pressure Deflation Warning, and the Electronic Stability Control also keeps the the car secured at higher speeds.

