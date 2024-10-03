Volkswagen Virtus GT Line, GT Plus launched at 14.07 lakh. Check details

Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus GT Line and the Virtus GT Plus in India at a starting price of ₹14.07 lakh, ex-showroom and INR 17.84 lakh, respectively. Additionally, the carmaker has also introduced the Highline Plus variant to the Virtus and the Taigun lineup and an enhanced feature package for the Taigun GT Line.

Powering the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine whereas the Virtus GT Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI

Just like its SUV brother, the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus gets several updates on the exterior and the interior. The exterior changes include smoked headlamps but they are still LED units. The roof is now finished in Carbon Steel Grey. The GT badge on the grille and the brake calipers are now finished in red in the GT Plus variant. The door handles are finished in dark chrome. On the side, there are 16-inch black alloy wheels and a few other elements are finished in black.

The interior gets black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, a dashboard finished in gloss black, aluminium pedals, a black headliner and GT badging on the front headrests. Apart from this, there is a Sport steering wheel with red stitching and blacked-out grab handles, roof lamp housing and sun visors.

Powering the VolkswagenVirtus GT Plus Sport will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine whereas the Virtus GT Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The former puts out 148 bhp and 250 Nm whereas the latter puts out 113 bhp and 178 Nm. Both engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is also an automatic transmission available with both engines, the 1.0 TSI gets a 6-speed torque converter whereas the 1.5 EVO gets a 7-speed DSG unit.

Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun: New trim level

Besides the introduction of the GT Line and the GT Plus trim level, Volkswagen has also added the Highline Plus trim level to the Virtus and Taigun lineup. The new Highline Plus variant that will be powered by the 1.0l TSI petrol engine for both Taigun and Virtus and is priced at ₹14.26 lakh and ₹13.87 lakh, respectively.

The Highline plus variants of the Taigun and Virtus get 20.32 cm digital instrument cluster, auto dimming IRVM, push button start stop, electric sunroof, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers and auto coming/ leaving home lights.

Moreover, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line gets enhanced features like 20.32 cm digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, push button start stop, aluminium pedals, rain sensing wipers and auto dimming IRVM.

