Volkswagen Virtus: Why you should consider buying it during this festive season?

The Volkswagen Virtus is a car that sparked the excitement in the sedan segment once again. Before the Virtus, the sedan segment was almost dead. The Virtus played an important role for Volkswagen as well. It was the part of India 2.0 strategy that had four cars based on the same platform - Virtus, Taigun , Skoda Slavia and Kushaq .

Below are some key reasons why you should consider the Virtus this festive season as your new vehicle.

Volkswagen Virtus: Multiple engine options

The Virtus is available with two petrol engine options. There is a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Then there is the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that is rated for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This can be mated 6-speed manual gearbox option or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This engine also comes with ACT or Active Cylinder Technology that seamlessly disables two out of the four cylinders under less load to deliver better fuel economy.

Volkswagen Virtus: Features

The Virtus offers a range of features such as a digital cockpit, infotainment system equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, Hill Start Assist, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, LED lighting and much more. Moreover, Volkswagen also offers ventilated seats, automatic headlamps, footwell illumination, auto-dimming IRVM, rear parking camera and connected car technology.

Volkswagen Virtus: Driving dynamics

Volkswagen Virtus has one of the most sought-after driving dynamics. The ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side which helps the sedan in staying composed at low speeds and stable at high speeds. The steering delivers good feedback and weighs up nicely at highway speeds. Even the brakes are confident and inspiring with a strong bite.

Volkswagen Virtus: Safety

The Virtus packs in over 40 active and passive safety features, including 6-airbags which are offered as standard across all variants. With its 5-star GNCAP rated safety rating for adults (scored 29.42 points out of 34) and child occupants (highest score here – 42 out of 49 points), the Virtus is one of the safest cars in the country. The body shell of this car is also rated as stable. During the GNCAP safety crash tests, it was also noted that the body shell was capable of withstanding further pressure loads. Other safety features on offer are Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Multi Collision Brakes, Tyre Pressure Deflation Warning, and the Electronic Stability Control also keeps the the car secured at higher speeds.

Volkswagen Virtus: Exterior and interior

The Volkswagen Virtus embodies a sleek-looking and sophisticated exterior, with clean lines. It has a high ground clearance so it can tackle our rough roads quite easily. The cabin of the Virtus feels elegant and practical. There is an ample amount of space for four occupants with a large boot capacity of 521 litres.

