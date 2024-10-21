HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus breaches 50,000 sales mark in 28 months since launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2024, 15:10 PM
  • Around 17,000 units of Volkswagen Virtus units have been sold in calendar year 2024 so far.
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus has been officially launched in the country at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Virtus takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia while also looking to gain ground from SUVs.
Volkswagen Virtus will replace Rapid and the model promises advanced level of safety and high-level comfort. The Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. 
The exterior of the Virtus comes with sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and headlight units. The automaker has used minimum chrome and has provided a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend. 
The rear of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan comes with a wraparound LED taillights with the VW badge. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan sits on black alloy wheels, have neat character line on its side profile, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicators which have been integrated black ORVMs along with a blackened B pillar.  
The interior of the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a flat-bottom steering wheel with a varied range of control buttons on it. It also features a eight-inch digital instrument cluster.  
The Virtus sedan comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has dual-tone paint theme with body-coloured trims on the dashboard and the doors. There is also a front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an electric sunroof.  
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has a sufficient amount of space and 521 litres of boot space. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS. The smaller engine is available with six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger motor comes with a seven-speed DST automatic engine as standard. The model does not have any diesel variant.
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Volkswagen Virtus has completed 50,000 in domestic sales in the 28 months that it has been presented in the Indian car market. Launched in March of 2022 - a time when the pandemic was still prevalent, the Virtus has had to compete in a small space and in a market where SUVs have become the crowd puller.

Virtus is still counted as one of the newer offerings in the premium sedan segment, a space that has shrunk considerably in recent times. The model counts cousin Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City as its rivals.

Despite a rather apathetic approach from most buyers towards the sedan segment, multiple factors have worked for Virtus. Powered by two petrol engine options and offering two transmission choices, this Volkswagen sedan is among the more powerful and engaging cars to drive. Add to this that the exterior styling of the Virtus has also found favour among many considering a premium sedan.

Watch: Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review

Earlier this month, Volkswagen Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport were also launched with sportier aesthetics and in a black-themed avatar to a positive response. “The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50,000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. “Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment."

Volkswagen Virtus: Key specifications

Launched in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has been the successor to the Volkswagen Vento and is based on the Skoda-VW MQB-AO-IN platform which also underpins the VW Taigun, Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Priced between 13.56 lakh, ex-showroom and 19.41 lakh, the Volkswagen Virtus comes with two different powertrain options, one being a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and automatic transmission options and churning out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. The other engine is a 1.5-litre TSI Evo motor that powers the GT badged Performance Line trim and gets paired with a seven-speed DSC automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the Volkswagen Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongwith wireless smartphone charger, eight-speaker system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, sunroof and more. Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, and more.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2024, 14:49 PM IST

