Volkswagen Virtus breaches 50,000 sales mark in 28 months since launch

Volkswagen Virtus has completed 50,000 in domestic sales in the 28 months that it has been presented in the Indian car market. Launched in March of 2022 - a time when the pandemic was still prevalent, the Virtus has had to compete in a small space and in a market where SUVs have become the crowd puller.

Virtus is still counted as one of the newer offerings in the premium sedan segment, a space that has shrunk considerably in recent times. The model counts cousin Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City as its rivals.

Despite a rather apathetic approach from most buyers towards the sedan segment, multiple factors have worked for Virtus. Powered by two petrol engine options and offering two transmission choices, this Volkswagen sedan is among the more powerful and engaging cars to drive. Add to this that the exterior styling of the Virtus has also found favour among many considering a premium sedan.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport were also launched with sportier aesthetics and in a black-themed avatar to a positive response. “The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50,000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. “Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment."

Volkswagen Virtus: Key specifications

Launched in June 2022, the Volkswagen Virtus has been the successor to the Volkswagen Vento and is based on the Skoda-VW MQB-AO-IN platform which also underpins the VW Taigun, Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Priced between ₹13.56 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹19.41 lakh, the Volkswagen Virtus comes with two different powertrain options, one being a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and automatic transmission options and churning out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. The other engine is a 1.5-litre TSI Evo motor that powers the GT badged Performance Line trim and gets paired with a seven-speed DSC automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the Volkswagen Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongwith wireless smartphone charger, eight-speaker system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, sunroof and more. Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, and more.

