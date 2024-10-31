Volkswagen delivers 200 units of Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan in Punjab on Dhanteras

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India delivered 200 cars on a single day in Punjab in a mega delivery event on the occasion of Dhanteras. The carmaker delivered the Virtus , Taigun , and Tiguan to customers on the auspicious day through its retail outlets in the state. Volkswagen India also revealed that the Virtus has been the number-one-selling compact sedan in Punjab since its introduction.

Volkswagen Dhanteras Deliveries

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to bring home new things and several buyers in India prefer having their vehicles delivered specifically on the festive day. Volkswagen and other carmakers including JSW MG Motor India, Renault, and more, announced mega deliveries on Dhanteras. Most dealers gear up with larger inventories to fulfil demand during this period, which is visible in the uptick of wholesale figures in the weeks leading up to the festive season.

The Volkswagen Virtus has been the top-seller in the compact sedan segment in Punjab against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen has been registering strong numbers with the Virtus. The sedan recently crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark since its launch, of which about 17,000 units have been sold in 2024 so far. The automaker also revealed that it has sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day since its launch.

Volkswagen further expanded the Virtus lineup this year with new and Sportier variants including the GT Line and GT Plus Sport. Both new variants with black accents on the exterior for a sportier look received a positive response from buyers. The sedan continues to be a strong contributor to VW’s overall sales alongside the Taigun. Both models will continue to steer the German automaker’s growth in India until the brand plans to introduce more locally developed products.

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan Specifications

The VW Virtus and Taigun are available with two engine options in India. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.5-litre TSI petrol churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter with the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI is paired with a 7-speed DSG. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tiguan is available with the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that belts out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic.

