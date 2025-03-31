Volkswagen delists Tiguan official website, makes space for Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen India has officially taken the Tiguan off from the automaker's website ahead of the launch of the new generation Tiguan R-Line in the country. The Volkswagen Tiguan that has been delisted from the official website was available in India in the sole Elegance trim, which was priced at ₹38.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan was the flagship car of the German auto giant in India. The SUV was powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine churns out 187 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

Volkswagen Tiguan makes way for Tiguan R-Line

Now, the automaker is gearing up for the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, which will arrive as a sportier version of the SUV. The SUV will go on sale in India alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The Tiguan R-Line will go on sale in the country on April 14. Ahead of that, the carmaker has started accepting bookings for the SUV. It can be booked by visiting the automaker's official website or dealerships.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Despite being based on the standard Tiguan, the sporty version comes with cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. Upon launch, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will compete with luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3 among others.

The Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be available in six different colour options, which are - Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

In terms of design, the SUV will come with full HD Matrix LED headlights connected by a lightbar, and 20-inch alloy wheels. It will be based on the MQB-Evo platform. Dimensionally, the SUV will measure 30 mm longer and four mm taller while maintaining a consistent wheelbase of 2,680 mm. Inside the cabin, there will be a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system based on the latest MIB4 UI.

Powering the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which will be capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. For transmission duty, there will be a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, while a six-speed manual unit will be available as well.

