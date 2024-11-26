Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder crosses one lakh sales mark. Check details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian entity of Toyota, has announced that it has crossed the one lakh sales mark for its compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in July 2022. The Urban Cruiser HyRyder is part of Toyota's SUV fleet which also includes the likes of Fortuner and Taisor.

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder was jointly developed by the Japanese auto giant duo of Toyota Motor and Suzuki. The SUV is based on the same platform and shares several technical specifications with Maruti's Grand Vitara SUV.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is offered in petrol-only, CNG, and strong hybrid variants, rivals the likes ofMaruti SuzukiGrand Vitara,HyundaiCreta,KiaSeltos,SkodaKushaq,VolkswagenTaigun andMGAstor among others in the segment. The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end hybrid version.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specs

Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also comes mated to a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol-only and CNG variants of the SUV get a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. It can generate between 87 bhp and 102 bhp of power and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm. In the hybrid version, the engine comes mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It offers 91 bhp of power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque.

The petrol-only HyRyder SUV offers mileage of more than 21 kmpl. The CNG version of the SUV promises more than 26 kmpl while the strong hybrid version can offer up to nearly 28 kmpl of mileage.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder is available in three broad variants, these include Neo Drive variants which are the petrol models, then there are the CNG variants, while the Hyryder is also available in strong hybrid variants. At large, there will be 13 variants of the SUV on offer.

The carmaker recently launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Special Edition which is limited to all the petrol variants except for the entry-level E trim level. While for the hybrid models, the special edition is available across the G and V trim level.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts interior themes specific to its variants. The strong hybrid model gets a black-and-brown cabin, while the mild hybrids will feature an all-black interior. In terms of features, it gets ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, connectivity options for both smartphones and smartwatches, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Hyryder further gets a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. On the safety front, the Toyota compact SUV features vehicle stability control, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, TPMS, and up to six airbags.

