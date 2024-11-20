Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, rival to Grand Vitara, hits one lakh sales milestone

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder was jointly developed by the Japanese auto giant duo of Toyota Motor and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser HyRyder is part of Toyota's SUV fleet which also includes the likes of Fortuner and Taisor. The SUV is based on the same platform and shares several technical specifications with Maruti's Grand Vitara SUV. Both the SUVs are the only options in the compact segment which offer strong hybrid technology through a 177.6V battery pack that is mated to the engine.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Variants

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder comes in three broad variants. These include the Neo Drive for petrol-only variant, the CNG variant and strong hybrid variant. Overall, there are 13 variants of the SUV to choose from. The carmaker recently launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder Special Edition is only available across all the petrol variants expect for the entry level E trim level. While for the hybrid models, the special edition is available across the G and V trim level.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Engine, transmission, mileage

Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also comes mated to a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol-only and CNG variants of the SUV gets a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. It can generate between 87 bhp and 102 bhp of power and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm. In the hybrid version, the engine comes mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It offers 91 bhp of power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque.

The petrol-only HyRyder SUV offers mileage of more than 21 kmpl. The CNG version of the SUV promises more than 26 kmpl while the strong hybrid version can offer up to nearly 28 kmpl of mileage.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Features

In terms of features, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV comes loaded with several modern elements. The feature list includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats at the front, reclining function for the rear seats, wireless charger among others. The SUV is also packed with several safety features which include six airbags, a Head-up Display (HuD), a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, stability control, ABS, EBD, disc-brakes on all 4 corners and more.

