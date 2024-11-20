HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rival To Maruti Grand Vitara Suv, Hits One Lakh Sales Milestone

Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, rival to Grand Vitara, hits one lakh sales milestone

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2024, 08:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder wss launched in India two years ago and is priced between 11.14 lakh and 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl;
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl;

Toyota Motor has hit a major sales milestone of delivering one lakh Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs since its launch back in 2022. The compact SUV, which is offered in petrol-only, CNG, and strong hybrid variants, rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor among others in the segment. The SUV comes at a starting price of 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end hybrid version.

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder was jointly developed by the Japanese auto giant duo of Toyota Motor and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser HyRyder is part of Toyota's SUV fleet which also includes the likes of Fortuner and Taisor. The SUV is based on the same platform and shares several technical specifications with Maruti's Grand Vitara SUV. Both the SUVs are the only options in the compact segment which offer strong hybrid technology through a 177.6V battery pack that is mated to the engine.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Variants

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder comes in three broad variants. These include the Neo Drive for petrol-only variant, the CNG variant and strong hybrid variant. Overall, there are 13 variants of the SUV to choose from. The carmaker recently launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder Special Edition is only available across all the petrol variants expect for the entry level E trim level. While for the hybrid models, the special edition is available across the G and V trim level.

Also Read : Skoda rolls out discount offers for Kylaq SUV customers before bookings open

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Engine, transmission, mileage

Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also comes mated to a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol-only and CNG variants of the SUV gets a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. It can generate between 87 bhp and 102 bhp of power and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm. In the hybrid version, the engine comes mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It offers 91 bhp of power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque.

The petrol-only HyRyder SUV offers mileage of more than 21 kmpl. The CNG version of the SUV promises more than 26 kmpl while the strong hybrid version can offer up to nearly 28 kmpl of mileage.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: Features

In terms of features, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV comes loaded with several modern elements. The feature list includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats at the front, reclining function for the rear seats, wireless charger among others. The SUV is also packed with several safety features which include six airbags, a Head-up Display (HuD), a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, stability control, ABS, EBD, disc-brakes on all 4 corners and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 08:46 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.