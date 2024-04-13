Check out the waiting period of Toyota Innova HyCross & Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross will now have shorter waiting period

The Japanese auto giant has revealed that the time taken to deliver these models to the customers have reduced since March.

According to the latest information, waiting period for both the models have gone down below 12 months. 

The HyRyder SUV and the HyCross MPV are two of the flagship models from Toyota Motor which are offered in both petrol and strong hybrid versions.

The HyRyder is also offered with a CNG version.

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross continue to be the two models with the highest waiting period among all other Toyota cars on offer to Indian customers

Models like the Glanza, Hilux and Camry come with just a month's waiting period

Deliveries of the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV, launched earlier this month, will start from May.

Toyota says that quickest time to take delivery of Urban Cruiser HyRyder will be around 3 months depending on the powertrain one chooses. The strong hybrid version comes with the shortest waiting time.
