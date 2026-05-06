Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to 87,000

Japanese automaker Toyota has increased the prices of its flagship premium SUV, the Fortuner, in India by approximately ₹87,000. The price hike makes the Toyota Fortuner even more expensive in India. The price hike impacts every variant in the Toyota Fortuner lineup, consisting of both 4x2 and 4x4 variants. The Toyota Fortuner is expected to rival the MG Majestor , with the prices of the latter expected to be revealed this month.

Toyota has hiked Fortuner prices by up to ₹ 87,000 in India across all variants. The flagship SUV remains a segment staple, featuring turbo-petrol and diesel engines with premium audio.

Toyota Fortuner: Price Hike

The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine, producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

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The entry-level and mid-level variants in the Toyota Fortuner’s lineup witness a price hike of up to ₹60,000. This ₹60,000 price hike pertains to the 2.7L turbo petrol variants with 4x2, the 2,8L turbo diesel variants with manual transmission and their Platinum White Pearl editions. Moreover, the turbo diesel with automatic transmission and two-wheel drive gets a ₹65,000 price hike, along with its Platinum White Pearl edition.

The price hike is steeper for enthusiasts planning to buy the four-wheel-drive Fortuner, as the 2.8L turbo diesel engine with manual transmission and four-wheel drive gets a ₹67,000 increase. In addition, the mid-hybrid diesel Fortuner Neo gets a price hike of ₹75,000. However, the GR-S variant, which is powered by the 2.8L turbo diesel engine with four-wheel drive and automatic transmission, gets the most significant price hike of ₹87,000 in the Toyota Fortuner lineup.

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Toyota Fortuner: Features

The Toyota Fortuner was first introduced in India in 2009, making it one of the longest-running nameplates in its current product portfolio alongside the Camry and the Land Cruiser. The Fortuner is a tad light when it comes to features, with the equipment list including ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an 8-inch digital infotainment system, an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, a 360-degree camera and an 11-speaker JBL sound system, among others.

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