Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport unveiled, gets mechanical as well as cosmetic changes

Toyota has unveiled the 2026 Corolla Cross GR Sport in the global market. It is based on the Corolla, which is a very popular model in the foreign market and is sold in sedan and hatchback body types. This is the first time that the brand has offered a GR Sport trim with the Corolla. The Japanese manufacturer has not only made cosmetic changes, but there are mechanical ones as well.

What are the changes to the interior of the Toyota Corolla GR Sport?

There are small changes made to the interior. The interior of the GR Sport features Brin-Naub upholstery, which is a suede-like synthetic leather, long with contrasting red stitching and GR logos. It now also features new controls for automatic climate control, a larger centre console which now houses smartphone storage, new cupholders and a new gear knob.

The 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster have been carried forward. The Corolla GR Sport also comes with features such as heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and Level 2 ADAS as well.

There are no changes to the engine apart from the new Sport mode.

What are the exterior changes to the Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport?

On the outside, the sportier GR Sport gets all-black 19-inch alloy wheels, a sharper nose and more aggressive bumpers, along with an exclusive Storm Grey and black dual-tone exterior finish. Naturally, GR logos also feature on the front grille and on the tailgate.

What are the mechanical changes to the Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport?

Being the sportier trim, the Corolla Cross GR Sport gets a new Sport mode for the e-CVT automatic transmission that makes acceleration and deceleration more aggressive. Apart from this, the GR Sport variant sits 10 mm lower than the standard model.

Will Toyota Corolla Cross launch in the Indian market?

No, as of now, Toyota has no plans to bring the Corolla Cross to the Indian market. The brand will continue to sell the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux and Fortuner. Apart from this, the brand also has few luxury vehicles such as Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300 in its portfolio.

