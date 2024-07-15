Ertiga to Innova Crysta: Five cars in India with best third-row space & comfort
- Third-row comfort is one of the key elements for consumers who seek a car for long journeys with their families.
The Indian utility vehicle market has grown extensively in the last couple of years. Buoyed by the rising demand for SUVs and MPVs, the segment has been witnessing a rapid surge in sales numbers. In fact, the Indian market, which has been traditionally known for being driven by small cars, has witnessed a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, which not only propelled the growth of utility vehicles in the country but enhanced the market share of this category significantly. In the last couple of years, utility vehicles have become the driving force behind the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Almost all the automakers have launched their respective products and continuously updating or bringing new models in the category. One of the key factors that have been playing a crucial role in the growth of the Indian utility vehicle market is the spacious cabin the SUVs and MPVs offer to the occupants, ensuring comfort during the ride. Utility vehicles are focused on families, spacious cabin means more room for occupants during short or long rides, not only the second-row occupants, but for third-row occupants as well.
Here are five cars in India that offer the best third-row space and comfort.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular utility vehicles in India. The MPV is widely popular among the private buyers as well as fleet operators. One of the key reasons behind the popularity of this MPV is the spacious cabin it offers, ensuring a comfortable riding experience for large families. The MPV not only offers spacious head and legroom for second-row occupants, but third-row occupants as well.
If the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is on the affordable side of the segment, the Toyota Innova Crysta is on the premium end. The Toyota MPV has been successfully in business in India for more than a decade, previously known as Innova and now Innova Crysta. The MPV comes with a spacious cabin. While the second-row occupants enjoy the captain seats, the third-row occupants too get ample room.
Another upmarket MPV on sale in India is the Kia Carens. The sibling of Kia Seltos and Sonet, this MPV offers generous room for the third-row occupants. Getting into the third-row seat is easy and the seats come with ample thickness and cushion as the middle row seats. The third row offers a comfortable seating arrangement for two people with a height of about 5.11 feet.
The Toyota Fortuner is one of the highly popular true-blue SUVs in India. The SUV offers generous space and comfort in the third row. It has been known for providing spacious and comfortable cabins, including the rear seats which offer ample leg room and headroom for occupants. The well-padded seats offer good thigh support and ample leg room, which are necessary for comfortable long journeys.
If you are budget-conscious, then another option alongside the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the Renault Triber. While its third-row seat doesn't offer as much comfort as the Ertiga or Crysta, the Renault Triber's comfort level at the back is adequate for an adult with short height and of course for children.