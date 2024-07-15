HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Maruti Suzuki Ertiga To Toyota Innova Crysta: Five Cars In India Promising Best Third Row Space & Comfort

Ertiga to Innova Crysta: Five cars in India with best third-row space & comfort

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2024, 13:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Third-row comfort is one of the key elements for consumers who seek a car for long journeys with their families.
MPV
Third-row comfort is one of the key elements for consumers who seek a car for long journeys with their families.
MPV
Third-row comfort is one of the key elements for consumers who seek a car for long journeys with their families.

The Indian utility vehicle market has grown extensively in the last couple of years. Buoyed by the rising demand for SUVs and MPVs, the segment has been witnessing a rapid surge in sales numbers. In fact, the Indian market, which has been traditionally known for being driven by small cars, has witnessed a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, which not only propelled the growth of utility vehicles in the country but enhanced the market share of this category significantly. In the last couple of years, utility vehicles have become the driving force behind the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Also Read : Five best ways to get the best mileage from your car

Almost all the automakers have launched their respective products and continuously updating or bringing new models in the category. One of the key factors that have been playing a crucial role in the growth of the Indian utility vehicle market is the spacious cabin the SUVs and MPVs offer to the occupants, ensuring comfort during the ride. Utility vehicles are focused on families, spacious cabin means more room for occupants during short or long rides, not only the second-row occupants, but for third-row occupants as well.

Here are five cars in India that offer the best third-row space and comfort.

1 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular utility vehicles in India. The MPV is widely popular among the private buyers as well as fleet operators. One of the key reasons behind the popularity of this MPV is the spacious cabin it offers, ensuring a comfortable riding experience for large families. The MPV not only offers spacious head and legroom for second-row occupants, but third-row occupants as well.

2 Toyota Innova Crysta

If the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is on the affordable side of the segment, the Toyota Innova Crysta is on the premium end. The Toyota MPV has been successfully in business in India for more than a decade, previously known as Innova and now Innova Crysta. The MPV comes with a spacious cabin. While the second-row occupants enjoy the captain seats, the third-row occupants too get ample room.

3 Kia Carens

Another upmarket MPV on sale in India is the Kia Carens. The sibling of Kia Seltos and Sonet, this MPV offers generous room for the third-row occupants. Getting into the third-row seat is easy and the seats come with ample thickness and cushion as the middle row seats. The third row offers a comfortable seating arrangement for two people with a height of about 5.11 feet.

4 Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the highly popular true-blue SUVs in India. The SUV offers generous space and comfort in the third row. It has been known for providing spacious and comfortable cabins, including the rear seats which offer ample leg room and headroom for occupants. The well-padded seats offer good thigh support and ample leg room, which are necessary for comfortable long journeys.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
Engine Icon2393 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 19.99 - 26.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
Engine Icon999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 8.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Renault Triber

If you are budget-conscious, then another option alongside the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the Renault Triber. While its third-row seat doesn't offer as much comfort as the Ertiga or Crysta, the Renault Triber's comfort level at the back is adequate for an adult with short height and of course for children.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2024, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Toyota Innova Crysta Renault Triber Kia Carens Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Toyota Innova Crysta Renault Triber Kia Carens Toyota Fortuner Fortuner

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.