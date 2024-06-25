Disappointed with your car's fuel economy? Five best ways to improve it
There are plenty of factors that determine the cost of ownership of a vehicle for any owner. One of the key factors is the fuel economy that a car squeezes out. At a time when fuel prices are at an all-time average high, every car owner seeks to have optimum fuel economy. India being one of the most highly cost-sensitive markets in the world, car buyers in the country have always been highly focused on fuel economy. However, a lot of it depends on how the car is driven and how it is maintained.
While many car owners complain about not getting the desired fuel economy out of their vehicles, it is often because of their wrong driving habits or not following some basic maintenance tips.
Here are the five best ways to get the best fuel economy out of your car.
Aggressive driving is considered one of the key factors behind low fuel economy. While pushing the accelerator to metal in order to get more power and drive faster is thrilling, this puts pressure on the engine, which results in the components of the powermill working hard to churn out extra power. This in return consumes more fuel resulting in low fuel economy. Hence, it is recommended to drive light-footed if you want to get the best fuel economy out of your car.
Every gram of weight counts for a car when it comes to fuel economy. The heavier the car is, more the energy requirement is, which leads to more fuel consumption resulting in lower fuel economy. Hence, it is recommended to shed the unnecessary weight from your car. Unnecessary accessories are one of the first things you should avoid putting in your car. Many car owners tend to equip their vehicles with accessories such as roof racks and bull bars, which not only impacts the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle adversely but hurts fuel economy as well.
Driving a car with under-inflated tyres can directly impact the performance of the vehicle. This can result in the engine working overtime leading to poor fuel economy. Hence, it is always recommended to fill the tyres with the right air pressure as suggested by the OEM. Also, it is recommended to check all the tyres' air pressure often to ensure they are not running with low air pressure.
Choosing the right grade of engine oil is crucial in improving fuel economy. All the cars have an owner's manual that lists the recommended engine oil grade, and it's essential to follow that. Using the right oil grade can lower friction in the engine, which, in turn, improves fuel economy. Also, using synthetic oils reduces friction in the engine and provides better fuel economy.
Idling engine is a pracrtie many drivers follow when standing at a signal for the light to be green. It is true that frequent start and stop of the engine often results in poor fuel economy, but long idling can also lead to low fuel efficiency. The majority of the traffic signals come with timers. It is best to shut down the engine if the timer is showing the green light to come up after more than 30 seconds or so. Idling for more than 30 seconds multiple times can result in a significant amount of fuel consumption, especially if the AC is turned on.