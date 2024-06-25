Disappointed with your car's fuel economy? Five best ways to improve it

Fuel economy is one of the key elements that determine the cost of ownership for any vehicle owner. Here are five key techniques that can ensure you g

There are plenty of factors that determine the cost of ownership of a vehicle for any owner. One of the key factors is the fuel economy that a car squeezes out. At a time when fuel prices are at an all-time average high, every car owner seeks to have optimum fuel economy. India being one of the most highly cost-sensitive markets in the world, car buyers in the country have always been highly focused on fuel economy. However, a lot of it depends on how the car is driven and how it is maintained.

While many car owners complain about not getting the desired fuel economy out of their vehicles, it is often because of their wrong driving habits or not following some basic maintenance tips.

Here are the five best ways to get the best fuel economy out of your car.