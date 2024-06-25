HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Disappointed With Your Car's Fuel Economy? Five Best Ways To Improve It

Disappointed with your car's fuel economy? Five best ways to improve it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Fuel economy is one of the key elements that determine the cost of ownership for any vehicle owner. Here are five key techniques that can ensure you g
...
Driving
Fuel economy is one of the key elements that determine the cost of ownership for any vehicle owner. Here are five key techniques that can ensure you get the optimum fuel economy out of your car.
Driving
Fuel economy is one of the key elements that determine the cost of ownership for any vehicle owner. Here are five key techniques that can ensure you get the optimum fuel economy out of your car.

There are plenty of factors that determine the cost of ownership of a vehicle for any owner. One of the key factors is the fuel economy that a car squeezes out. At a time when fuel prices are at an all-time average high, every car owner seeks to have optimum fuel economy. India being one of the most highly cost-sensitive markets in the world, car buyers in the country have always been highly focused on fuel economy. However, a lot of it depends on how the car is driven and how it is maintained.

While many car owners complain about not getting the desired fuel economy out of their vehicles, it is often because of their wrong driving habits or not following some basic maintenance tips.

Also Read : How to tune a car for optimum fuel efficiency

Here are the five best ways to get the best fuel economy out of your car.

1 Don't drive aggressively

Aggressive driving is considered one of the key factors behind low fuel economy. While pushing the accelerator to metal in order to get more power and drive faster is thrilling, this puts pressure on the engine, which results in the components of the powermill working hard to churn out extra power. This in return consumes more fuel resulting in low fuel economy. Hence, it is recommended to drive light-footed if you want to get the best fuel economy out of your car.

2 Shed unnecessary weight

Every gram of weight counts for a car when it comes to fuel economy. The heavier the car is, more the energy requirement is, which leads to more fuel consumption resulting in lower fuel economy. Hence, it is recommended to shed the unnecessary weight from your car. Unnecessary accessories are one of the first things you should avoid putting in your car. Many car owners tend to equip their vehicles with accessories such as roof racks and bull bars, which not only impacts the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle adversely but hurts fuel economy as well.

3 Don't drive with under-inflated tyres

Driving a car with under-inflated tyres can directly impact the performance of the vehicle. This can result in the engine working overtime leading to poor fuel economy. Hence, it is always recommended to fill the tyres with the right air pressure as suggested by the OEM. Also, it is recommended to check all the tyres' air pressure often to ensure they are not running with low air pressure.

4 Choose the right engine oil grade

Choosing the right grade of engine oil is crucial in improving fuel economy. All the cars have an owner's manual that lists the recommended engine oil grade, and it's essential to follow that. Using the right oil grade can lower friction in the engine, which, in turn, improves fuel economy. Also, using synthetic oils reduces friction in the engine and provides better fuel economy.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Avoid idling at signals

Idling engine is a pracrtie many drivers follow when standing at a signal for the light to be green. It is true that frequent start and stop of the engine often results in poor fuel economy, but long idling can also lead to low fuel efficiency. The majority of the traffic signals come with timers. It is best to shut down the engine if the timer is showing the green light to come up after more than 30 seconds or so. Idling for more than 30 seconds multiple times can result in a significant amount of fuel consumption, especially if the AC is turned on.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance car care tips

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.