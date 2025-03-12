Toyota Hilux Black Edition or Toyota Hilux: Which pickup suites your style

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition was introduced earlier at a price of ₹37.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Similar to every other black or dark edition model, the Hilux Black Edition also receives an all black treatment, both exterior and interior. Yet the core package stays intact, as with most other black or dard edition cars.

The Hilux Black edition was initially launched at the Auto Expo 2025. Hilux remains the most sought-after pick-up truck in the Indian market as well as in the international market and with the new Black Edition, Toyota is looking to attract more customers. Here's what sets the Hilux Black Edition apart from the normal one.