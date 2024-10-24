Triumph Tiger Sport 800 is the latest ADV in the market

Triumph has unveiled the new Tiger Sport 800 in the global market.
New Tiger Sport 800 is expected to replace the Tiger 850 in the brand's lineup.
The new 798cc, 3-cylinder engine puts out 115 hp and 84 Nm of torque,
The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as standard.
The bike comes equipped with TPMS, cruise control, switchable traction control and cornering ABS.
There is also ride-by-wire with three riding modes - Rain, Road, and Sport.
The Tiger Sport 800 comes with an 18.5-litre fuel tank capacity, which Triumph says should offer a range of about 380 km on a full tank.
The Tiger Sport 800 gets an LCD instrument console, much like the Tiger Sport 660.
It shows all the vital information and also gets Bluetooth technology.