Tata Motors rolls out Onam 2025 campaign with benefits up to 2 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2025, 09:40 am
Through the program called 'Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors', the company has aligned with top banks to provide convenient schemes such as Balloon Payment, Step-Up EMI, and low first EMI plans from 100 per lakh for the initial three months.

Through the program called 'Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors', the company has aligned with top banks to provide convenient schemes such as Balloon Payment, Step-Up EMI, and low first EMI plans from ₹100 per lakh for the initial three months. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Tata Motors has announced a special festive campaign for Kerala prior to Onam, providing up to 2 lakh benefits across its passenger and electric vehicle lineup. The limited-period offers, which run from July 25 to September 30, 2025, also offer Onam bookings with priority deliveries and exciting financing plans to simplify ownership.

Model-wise festive benefits include up to 1 lakh on the Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Harrier EV, 85,000 on the Punch EV, and 2 lakh on the Curvv EV. Among ICE models, the Altroz gets benefits up to 1 lakh, while the Harrier and Safari are available with offers of up to 75,000.

Flexible finance schemes for all buyers

Through the program called 'Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors', the company has aligned with top banks to provide convenient schemes such as Balloon Payment, Step-Up EMI, and low first EMI plans from 100 per lakh for the initial three months. Customers purchasing EVs can also avail financing on accessories, extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts, and servicing for a period of six months, which will improve electric mobility during the festive period.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV at Quad Day: Capability without drama and technology with real purpose

The Onam campaign also includes a specially designed regional ad around the popular Malayalam song "Nada Nada" by Avial. The song's inspirational message of 'keep moving forward' resonates with Tata Motors' festival positioning. The film is woven around common pre-Onam moments — from last-minute shopping trips to airport pickups — with Tata cars at the center of bringing people together.

Expanded service network in Kerala

Kerala remains among the core markets of Tata Motors, with the company increasing its servicing reach in the state to 622 passenger vehicle bays at 83 workshops across 62 cities. The network includes a dedicated EV battery repair centre in Kochi, along with a digitally-enabled roadside assistance programme promising 60-minute urban and 90-minute highway response times. The company also has five Tata.ev outlets in the area to solidify EV uptake.

Also watch: Tata Harrier.ev First Drive Review

Why this should matters

From a consumer's perspective, Tata's festive charge Pyata is not purely about discounts — the finance freedom allows customers to take home a new car without stretching their wallet too far, and quicker delivery ensures they get their car before the festivities. For EV buyers especially, packaged service funding and priority care may alleviate long-term ownership fears, making Onam 2025 a good time to switch to electric.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2025, 09:40 am IST
TAGS: buyer guide

