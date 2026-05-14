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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Icng Amt Vs Mt: Variant Wise Price Differences Explained

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs MT: Variant-wise price differences explained

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 14 May 2026, 09:09 am
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Tata Altroz has received a CNG-AMT combination, which is available across five trims of the premium hatchback.

Tata Altroz has received a CNG-AMT combination, which is available across five trims of the premium hatchback.
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Tata Motors has introduced the CNG AMT technology to its premium hatchback Altroz, which competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. With this technology, Tata Altroz has become the first premium hatchback in India to receive the CNG-AMT combination. This technology is available across five trims of the Altroz, namely Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S. The Tata Altroz CNG AMT is priced between 8.70 lakh and 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

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With the CNG AMT technology onboard, the Tata Altroz has joined the bandwagon of other models with this tech, which include the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nissan Magnite. The Tata Altroz iCNG is available with both manual and AMT options.

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If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz iCNG, but are yet to decide whether to take the manual variant or the AMT one, here is a price comparison of the two powertrain variants.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs MT: Variant-wise price differences

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs MT: Variant-wise price difference
VariantCNG AMTDifferenceCNG MT
SmartNANA 7.30 lakh
Pure 8.70 lakh 60,000 8.10 lakh
Pure S 9 lakh 58,000 8.42 lakh
Creative 9.57 lakh 55,000 9.02 lakh
Creative S 9.82 lakh 55,000 9.27 lakh
Accomplished S 10.77 lakh 55,000 10.22 lakh

The Tata Altroz CNG MT is available across six trim choices: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S. On the other hand, the CNG AMT combination is available across five trims, from Pure. The CNG MT variants come priced between 7.30 lakh and 10.22 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the CNG AMT variants come priced between 8.70 lakh and 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing difference between the CNG MT and CNG AMT variants ranges between 55,000 and 60,000, depending on the trim level.

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First Published Date: 14 May 2026, 09:09 am IST
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