The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift has launched at an introductory price of  6.89 lakh 

The Altroz rivals premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20

The facelift comes with a range of updates to both the exterior and interior

The Altroz gets new LED units, an updated grille, and flush fitting door handles

The taillights are sleeker and connected with a thin LED strip

The Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped dashboard and new seats

The cockpit features two new 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster

There is also a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting

The Altroz facelift retains the same three engine options as the outgoing model
