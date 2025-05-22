The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift has launched at an introductory price of ₹6.89 lakh
The Altroz rivals premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20
The facelift comes with a range of updates to both the exterior and interior
The Altroz gets new LED units, an updated grille, and flush fitting door handles
The taillights are sleeker and connected with a thin LED strip
The Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped dashboard and new seats
The cockpit features two new 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster
There is also a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting
The Altroz facelift retains the same three engine options as the outgoing model