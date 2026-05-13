Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs Tata Punch iCNG AMT: Which car is a better value for money?

Indian automaker Tata yesterday launched the Altroz iCNG AMT, a variant which was introduced with the Punch facelift . The company adding AMT transmission to the Altroz indicates that the company is working towards customers’ ease of driving. With both cars now boasting the iCNG AMT variant, let’s see which car is a better value for money:

Tata launched the Altroz iCNG AMT starting at ₹ 8.69 lakh, joining the Punch iCNG AMT. Both feature 72.4 bhp engines and twin-cylinder tech, offering convenient, feature-rich, and cost-effective urban driving.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs Tata Punch iCNG AMT: Engine Specs

The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86.8 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed dual clutch automatic and a five-speed AMT transmission. The CNG variant is powered by the same petrol engine but produces a lower power output of 72.49 bhp and 103 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

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The Tata Punch, on the other hand, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The CNG variant of the Punch is powered by the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine but produces a lower power output of 72.4 bhp and 103 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.





Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs Tata Punch iCNG AMT: Features

The Tata Altroz gets iCNG AMT up to the Accomplished S variant, which is a variant lower than the top Accomplished+ S variant. The Tata Altroz iCNG AMT variant gets features including infinity connected tail lamps, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and foglamps, a wireless smartphone charger, paddle shifters, a cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 10.24-inch digital infotainment system and a voice-assisted electric sunroof, among others.

The Tata Punch, on the other hand, gets iCNG AMT up to the top Accomplished+ S variant. The Tata Punch iCNG AMT gets features including a 10.24-inch digital infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a tyre pressure monitoring system, infinity connected LED taillamps, Clima Touch automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, LED headlamps and foglamps, an auto-dimming IRVM, voice-assisted electric sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, paddle shifters, a cooled glovebox, extended thigh support seats and 360-degree camera, among others.

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Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs Tata Punch iCNG AMT: Price

The Tata Altroz iCNG AMT has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.69 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹10.76 lakh, whereas the Tata Punch iCNG AMT has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.59 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹10.59 lakh.

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