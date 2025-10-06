Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: Variant-wise price, features and engine explained

Few SUVs command the kind of loyalty the Mahindra Thar enjoys. The Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025 isn’t about reinventing that raw character, it’s about refining it. With cleaner interiors, smarter tech, and sharper design touches, Mahindra’s off-road icon now feels more rounded without losing its wild edge. The new Thar comes in two broad variants - AXT and LXT, and understanding what each offers can make your buying decision much easier.

The Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025 comes in two broad variants - AXT and LXT, priced from ₹ 9.99 lakh and ₹ 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: Engines and drivetrains options

The 2025 Thar continues with three powertrains - a 1.5-litre diesel with 116 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, with RWD, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 150 bhp and 300 to 320 Nm of torque with both manual and automatic choices, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque reserved for 4×4 versions. Depending on how far off the tarmac you plan to wander, Mahindra lets you choose between a relaxed rear-wheel setup or a go-anywhere 4WD system.

Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: AXT

Starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar AXT is the entry gate to Mahindra’s off-road world. It’s simple, mechanical, and honest, much like the original spirit of the Thar. You get halogen headlights, LED tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, and that unmistakable tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Inside, it’s all business, vinyl seats, an all-black dashboard, a front sliding armrest, and manual AC with rear vents.

But even in this bare-bones setup, the AXT doesn’t cut corners on safety. Dual airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, roll-over mitigation, and ABS with EBD are all standard. The absence of luxuries like a touchscreen, rear camera, or fog lamps might disappoint urban buyers, but for purists chasing muddy trails over malls, this one hits the right note.

Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: LXT

Climb up to the LXT, and the Thar starts dressing up for the occasion. Priced between ₹12.19 lakh and ₹16.99 lakh, ex-showroom, this variant brings in modern comforts without dulling its rugged charm. You get 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, fog lamps, dual-tone bumpers, and side foot steps that add a touch of polish.

Inside, the cabin finally feels contemporary, fabric seats replace vinyl, and the dashboard now features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker sound system, and steering-mounted audio controls. Convenience also improves with cruise control, electrically adjustable mirrors, and a dead pedal (for automatics). A rear camera, TPMS, and rear wiper-washer round off the package, making it equally at home in the city as it is in the sand dunes.

