Skoda Elroq RS unveiled at Milan Design Week 2025. Will it make its way to India?

Skoda showcased its Elroq RS compact SUV at the Milan Design Week 2025. It follows Skoda's Modern Solid design strategy and gets sport y touches all around, making it stand out from the standard Elroq.

Skoda Elroq: Design

The Elroq RS distinguishes itself with its striking Hyper Green paint, reminiscent of the new Skoda Octavia RS showcased at the Auto Expo. Complementing this vibrant colour are a redesigned front bumper, blacked-out ‘SKODA’ lettermark, roof rails, ORVMs and RS badging above the front fenders. The SUV also features tail-lights with ‘Skoda Crystal Lighting’ engraving, adding to its premium appeal. The sporty compact SUV also features options of either 21-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels and it gets a sport suspension bringing the car closer to the ground by 15mm and 10mm at the front and rear, respectively.

Skoda Elroq: Interior and features

Inside, the Elroq RS gets sportier elements, including ‘RS’ badging on the steering wheel and sports seats. While Skoda has not disclosed full interior details, it is expected to feature a dark headliner and a driver-focused cockpit, much like other RS models. Premium technology additions likely include a 13-inch central infotainment screen, a head-up display, ambient lighting, and a wireless charging pad.

Skoda Elroq: Aerodynamics

The Elroq RS comes with aero-optimised alloy wheels, featuring a body-coloured strip to match its bold styling. These wheels, similar to those on the Skoda Vision 7S concept, offer a dynamic look while enhancing aerodynamics. The top-end variant will have the option of 21-inch wheels, which are currently available on regular Elroq models sold in international markets.

Skoda Elroq: Powertrain, performance and battery

The Elroq RS is powered by two electric motors which produce a total of 250 kW. The compact SUV offers a range of around 555 km (claimed) and is capable of doing up to 180 kmph. It is offered with all-wheel drive technology, which plunges the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, making it a powerful contender in the electric SUV segment.

Skoda Elroq: India launch imminent?

While Skoda India is considering launching its first EV by September 2025, the company has not officially confirmed whether the Elroq RS will be part of the lineup. The options that could come to India include the Skoda Enyaq, the Enyaq Coupe and the Elroq. However, with Skoda's focus on performance-oriented models like the upcoming Octavia RS, the Elroq RS could also be introduced later, depending on various factors.

