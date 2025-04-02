Skoda Kylaq on mind? Introductory prices extended until April-end

HT Auto
  • Skoda Kylaq is offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The engine puts out 114 bhp and 178 Nm.
Skoda Kylaq review
Skoda Kylaq will go against the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon among others.
Skoda Kylaq review
Skoda Kylaq's introductory pricing has been extended till the end of April. So, the starting price of the Kylaq will continue to be 7.89 lakh ex-showroom whereas the top-end variant of the sub-compact SUV is priced at 14.40 lakh ex-showroom.

Skoda recently celebrated 25 years in India. The brand sold 7,422 units in March 2025 which is the highest ever sales figures since they entered India.

The Skoda Kylaq represents the third vehicle introduced by the Czech automaker as part of its India 2.0 initiative, following the Kushaq and Slavia models. It is noteworthy that the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are also constructed on the same platform.

What are the engine options of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq is offered with just one engine option. It is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which is also utilized in other vehicles from the India 2.0 project, such as the Skoda Kushaq. However, in contrast to the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq does not come with the option of a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre TSI is tuned to produce 114 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 178 Nm. As standard, it comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but there is also a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

What are the rivals of the Skoda Kylaq?

Skoda Kylaq is going against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

What is the price of the Skoda Kylaq?

The base variant of the Kylaq is priced at 7.89 lakh, making it one of the most affordable options in its segment. In comparison, the premium Skoda Kylaq Prestige is available for 14.40 lakh for the automatic transmission model, while the manual transmission variant is priced at 13.35 lakh. Furthermore, the mid-tier Signature and Signature+ models are priced at 9.59 lakh and 11.40 lakh for their manual transmission versions, and 10.59 lakh and 12.40 lakh for the automatic transmission options, respectively.

Skoda Kylaq variant-wise pricing (all prices are ex-showroom)

Kylaq variantsManual (in Rs)Automatic (in Rs)
Classic7,89,00-
Signature9,59,00010,59,000
Signature+11,40,00012,40,000
Prestige13,35,00014,40,000

What are the features of the Skoda Kylaq?

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that enables wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These advanced features are reserved for the higher trim levels, while the base models are fitted with a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Also Read : : Skoda Kylaq's fuel efficiency compared to rivals: Which SUV offers best mileage?

The vehicle includes six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and the interior can be tailored with either single or dual-tone color options, depending on the chosen variant. The Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims offer a range of fabric upholstery, while the premium Prestige trim is equipped with leatherette seating.

What are the safety features of the Skoda Kylaq?

The car is equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, which include six airbags, a multi-collision brake system, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2025, 14:11 PM IST

