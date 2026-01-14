Renault Filante breaks cover as new flagship SUV ahead of March 2026 launch

Renault has been missing out on a proper flagship product in its global lineup for quite some time, and as such as taken the wraps off a new premium crossover SUV to fill in the gap. Unveiled in South Korea, the Renault Filante will play a key role in the French carmaker’s 2027 International Game Plan, aimed at reinforcing brand presence in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Named after Renault’s land speed prototypes, the Filante is a fully hybrid SUV that marks the carmaker’s re-entry into the premium space. It arrives with a unique, futuristic design and carries a premium tech-rich cabin with a lounge-like experience. With this, Renault aims to make a lasting impact in the E-segment, going up against the likes of the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and Lexus RX, to name a few.

The Filante wears a futuristic front face with modern LED lighting signature and aerodynamic creases

The front fascia looks imposing with aerodynamic creases and a modern lighting signature. It brings twin-barrel LED headlamps and sharp LED DRLs on either side of the bumper, while the grille design incorporates tiny LED elements for a distinctive look. The Filante carries a sculpted side profile with sharp creases and lines leading to a layered rear fascia with a massive bumper.

Renault Filante: Cabin and tech

The cabin boasts a layered dashboard with triple 12.3-inch screens, an AR HUD, and a massive panoramic glass roof

The futuristic theme continues as you step inside the cabin, which houses you under a large glass roof with lounge-like contoured seats. The Filante measures 4,915 mm in length and brings a 2,820 mm long wheelbase. This makes it the longest Renault model currently, which translates to a roomy interior with 320 mm of rear legroom, 874 mm of headroom, and a 654-litre trunk.

The dashboard carries a layered design and features a set of three 12.3-inch digital displays for the instrumentation, infotainment and a passenger display. The driver is further treated to a 25.6-inch augmented reality heads-up display.

Renault Filante: Hybrid powertrain

The Filante is built on the Geely-sourced CMA platform and derives power from a fully hybrid powertrain

Renault Filante: Hybrid powertrain

The Filante has been developed on the CMA platform sourced from Geely. This is the same architecture that underpins the Volvo XC40. The SUV derives its power from Renault’s E-Tech 250 hybrid setup that combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.64 kWh battery. Through a 3-speed DHT Pro automatic transmission, the SUV pushes out 247 hp and 565 Nm of peak torque.

The Renault Filante will enter production at the Busan facility in South Korea before being launched in March 2026. The SUV will be exported to a few South American markets and some Gulf states, but an India launch is not on the cards just yet.

