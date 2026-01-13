Saudi Crown Prince-owned brand to launch wacky EV with Hyundai and German DNA

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to launch its first homegrown electric vehicle, and it has been caught testing in a secret facility in Europe under quite an unconventional design. Spy shots shared by Japanese auto news site Response show the prototype model wearing aggressive, wedge-shaped overalls with gullwing doors, a near-flat windshield and massive rear haunches. Sticking out like a sore thumb, this will be launched as the first model from Ceer Motors in 2026, Saudi Arabia’s first domestic EV brand.

Ceer Motors was founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2022, established under a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Taiwanese multinational contract manufacturer Foxconn. This is the first Saudi auto brand to develop EVs domestically for the country and a few markets in the Middle East.

At present, the company does not develop its own technology, and as such, it will license BMW component technology for the development process. In June 2024, it signed a $2.2 billion contract with Hyundai Transys to use the South Korean company’s three-in-one electric drive system (EDS). Shortly after, Ceer partnered with Rimac for the latter’s high-performance EDS.

Ceer prototype EV: What we know so far

From the side, the Ceer EV prototype appears to resemble the Daihatsu logo

Ceer’s prototype model appears to carry crossover SUV proportions wrapped under an eccentric design. To say that it draws inspiration from the Cybertruck would be an understatement; it looks as if the electric pickup truck was put underneath a hydraulic press.

The EV brings a flat silhouette with sharp lines and a design brief that says ‘stay away from curves’. The windshield lies almost completely flat for aero-optimisation, with the company billing it as the world’s largest windshield. The massive piece of glass will reportedly feature enhanced sound insulation and infrared protection. On the side, you get slim rectangular windows on gullwing doors, bringing back memories of the DeLorean.

Ceer Motors is yet to reveal any specifications or price-related information, which should arise in the coming months. The company is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic development plan that was launched in 2016 in an attempt to reduce the country’s oil dependence by diversifying into renewable energy and new technologies.

