Range Rover Sport SV launched in India at 2.05 crore, deliveries to commence in August 2026

Tata-owned British legacy automaker Range Rover has introduced the Range Rover Sport SV, one of the most powerful and dynamically advanced iterations of the Range Rover Sport. In addition to that, the Range Rover Sport SV arrives in India as one of the most exclusive offerings yet.

Range Rover's Sport SV arrives in India priced at ₹ 2.05 crore. Featuring a 626 bhp V8, 6D Dynamics suspension, and bespoke aesthetics, it offers peak performance and sporting luxury.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are excited to introduce a pure and undiluted version of the new Range Rover Sport SV that represents the ultimate iteration of this high-performance model. We’re seeing a decisive shift in India’s luxury market; clients now demand high-performance vehicles that deliver emotional engagement with the best refinement and capability. For India’s discerning enthusiasts, it’s the definitive expression of sporting luxury."

Range Rover Sport SV: Engine Specs

The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid engine producing 626.25 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the Range Rover Sport delivers exhilarating performance by accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and boasts a top speed of 290 kmph.

Notably, the engine works in harmony with SV chassis technologies, including SV Mode, with the model offering the most intense sporting character ever delivered by a Range Rover Sport.

Range Rover Sport SV: Exterior and Interior

The Range Rover Sport SV has been introduced with a curated Bespoke paint palette offering five exclusive exterior colours in gloss, matte or satin finishes – Green in Satin Finish, Orange in Matte Finish, Blue in Gloss Finish, Violet in Matte Finish and Teal in Gloss Finish. Moreover, the exterior is focused on the performance aesthetic, including 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a black contrast roof and signature SV design accents.

On the inside, the Range Rover Sport SV boasts Light Cloud and Ebony perforated Windsor leather seats along with a sliding panoramic roof, making its cabin feel more spacious.

(Also Read: Lotus teases hybrid V8 supercar with over 1,000 bhp)

Range Rover Sport SV: Technology

The Range Rover Sport SV boasts the 6D Dynamics suspension system, which is a world-first hydraulically interlinked set-up designed to eliminate pitch and roll virtually. The system delivers body control for cornering, braking and acceleration, ensuring the model provides both performance and comfort.

Being one of the most exclusive vehicles in the Range Rover portfolio, the Range Rover Sport SV will be offered in India, with bookings having already begun, and deliveries will commence in August 2026.

Range Rover Sport SV: Price

Offered at a post-UK-India FTA price of ₹2.05 crore, Range Rover Sport SV will be the first set of vehicles from the Range Rover Sport SV portfolio to be available at the retail outlets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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