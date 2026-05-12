Lotus teases hybrid V8 supercar with over 1,000 bhp

Lotus has not had a V8 engine in its assembly line since the Esprit’s production ended in 2004, leaving gearheads hanging for over two decades. But the British marque seems to have decided that 22 years is more than enough to keep people waiting and has teased a new V8-powered supercar as part of its updated business strategy, dubbed Focus 2030.

Touted as Lotus’s first supercar, the upcoming Type 135 will derive power from a hybrid V8 churning out over 1,000 bhp. While the brand remains tight-lipped on just about everything else, it said the car will be manufactured in Europe, likely at its headquarters in Norfolk, UK. However, what’s more important is where the power unit comes from.

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Lotus has not confirmed whether or not it is collaborating with Mercedes-AMG again. Affalterbach already provides the 2.0-litre inline-four unit found in the Emira, and is gearing up to introduce a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 for its lineup. As such, it would not be too far of a stretch to expect an AMG badge in the Type 135.

The Lotus Theory 1 EV is a concept car that has recently been unveiled by the SAIC-owned British brand and it features an 986 bhp electric all-wheel drive platform with 402 km of range and a long list of futuristic tech that seems to good to be true. (Lotus)

Overall, the Type 135 appears to draw design cues from the Theory 1 concept that debuted in 2024. The teaser only gives us a glimpse of the rear end, but that is enough to set the stage. The image reveals a heavily low-slung car with a wide stance and broad rear haunches, featuring sleek surfaces. The LED taillamps are sleek and almost jut out of the body, separated by Lotus lettering in the middle. The space between the taillamps and the diffuser houses massive dual round exhausts.

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X-Hybrid underpinnings

The Lotus Type 135 will be underpinned by the brand’s proprietary X-Hybrid technology. First introduced in the Eletre X, this 900-volt architecture is capable of taking performance up to around 950 bhp and 935 Nm of torque. With this, the SUV can sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill in 3.3 seconds.

While the EV-only range stands at 350 km, Lotus claims the Eletre can drive for over 1,200 km without refuelling or recharging. The motors are powered by a 70 kWh battery that can be recharged from 20–80% in just 9 minutes, making it one of the fastest charging electrified models in the market. The platform further features a 48-volt active anti-roll system, alongside dual-chamber air suspension with dual-valve dampers.

The Lotus Type 135 will be launched in 2028, with deliveries commencing that year. What remains unclear is the name; given that it is another V8-powered offering, Lotus may revive the Esprit nameplate. However, the marque has promised us an ‘all-new’ car, so this may not be the case after all.

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