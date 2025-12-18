Nissan Tekton to officially debut in February 2026: What to expect from the SUV?

Nissan India has confirmed that it will officially unveil the upcoming Nissan Tekton in early February 2026, set to follow the recently announced Gravite as the second new model in the carmaker’s portfolio. To be locally manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai facility, the new C-segment SUV will be based on the 2025 Renault Duster’s CMF-B platform. The Tekton will be launched as part of the company’s renewed strategy for a brand resurgence in India.

Speaking at the Nissan Gravite reveal earlier today, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “2026 is going to be the year for Nissan’s resurgence in India, and like we’ve been telling you, we are bringing 3 new models in less than 16 months." With its upcoming volley of new launches, Nissan aims to deepen its foothold in the passenger vehicle market on our shores.

How does the Nissan Tekton look?

The Tekton features a connected style DRL running in parallel with chrome on the front grille.

The Tekton name was unveiled in October 2025, meaning ‘craftsman’ or ‘architect’ in Greek. Preview images and sketches reveal that the SUV derives its styling from the legendary Nissan Patrol, bringing a muscular silhouette and an imposing presence emphasised through its flared arches and a raised stance. It features a sculpted bonnet with C-shaped headlamps that stretch across the fascia, and there is a rugged front bumper for a bold look inspired by the Patrol.

The SUV brings Double-C accents on the front doors and roof rails that lead to a sleek roof spoiler. At the rear, we can see dynamic C-shaped taillamps that stretch across the tailgate with the Tekton lettering below.

What is the Nissan Tekton’s interior like?

The Tekton SUV is expected to share its overall cabin layout with the Duster (Image of Dacia Duster used for representational purposes)

While interior details remain under wraps, the Tekton will bring a feature-rich cabin, likely sharing its overall layout and tech suite with the India-bound Duster SUV. While the latter is geared more towards a utilitarian feel, Nissan is likely to keep things more premium with their offering, having emphasised earlier that it will not be a simple rebadge.

This could result in a larger infotainment system with connected car tech, wireless smartphone connectivity, and multiple drive modes. The company is yet to confirm an ADAS package, which is growing increasingly common in the segment, but the complete list of amenities should be available closer to launch.

What are the Tekton's engine options?

The Tekton will be locally manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai facility on the CMF-B platform

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be launched with pure petrol engines shared with the upcoming Duster. Although exact specifications have not been revealed, the SUV may potentially be offered with multiple electrified variants within a year of launch, including mild- or strong-hybrid petrol versions. Nissan may additionally sell a CNG-powered variant, but this is likely to be available as authorised dealer-installed CNG kits.

