Nissan Motor to launch the new X-Trail SUV on this date. Check details

Nissan Motor is all set to drive in the new X-Trail SUV to India next month. The carmaker has confirmed that the 2024 X-Trail will be added to its lineup which currently consists of only one model - the Magnite SUV. Nissan Motor has sent invites to media houses to witness the introduction of the X-Trail SUV from July 17 onwards. The actual launch of the X-Trail SUV, which may happen in coming weeks, comes nearly two years since the Japanese auto giant showcased the upcoming model along with the Juke and Qashqai. It is expected to rival large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster among others models in the segment.

The Nissan X-Trail SUV will mark its return to India after eight years since its previous generation version was discontinued. It is one of the most popular models from the Japanese carmaker and was first launched in India in 2005. It was later discontinued in 2014. In 2022, Nissan Motor showcased the latest avatar of the X-Trail SUV which is offered in global markets. The carmaker had said that the SUV was being tested to check its viability for Indian markets. The carmaker had been spotted testing the X-Trail SUV ahead of its launch on Indian roads.

Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions

In its fourth generation, the X-Trail SUV stands 4,680 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,705 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm. Nissan could make some changes to the dimensions for the Indian market. In the global markets, the X-Trail is offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater configuration.

Nissan X-Trail: Powertrain

The upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV will be underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It will come equipped with the brand's ePOWER drive system, which includes high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. It is expected to be offered in two powertrain options, which include an e-POWER strong hybrid that can generate 201 bhp of power and an all-wheel drive e-POWER variant with 211 bhp on offer. A mild hybrid variant with a 12v mild hybrid technology and output of 160 bhp and 300 Nm is also not ruled out.

Nissan X-Trail: Rivals

Nissan is expected to offer the new X-Trail SUV in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. This will keep the price of the SUV on the higher side. Besides the Fortuner and Gloster, it could also take on some of the premium models like Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

