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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Next Gen Hyundai I20 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Next Month

Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased ahead of global debut next month

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2026, 13:13 pm
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  • Hyundai has previewed the fourth-generation i20 with a new lighting signature, redesigned styling, updated cabin and expected powertrain continuity.

2027 Hyundai i20 teaser
The teaser reveals the next-generation Hyundai i20’s new front lighting design, featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs similar to new Volvo cars.
2027 Hyundai i20 teaser
The teaser reveals the next-generation Hyundai i20’s new front lighting design, featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs similar to new Volvo cars.
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Hyundai has offered the first official look at the next-generation i20 premium hatchback, setting the stage for its global debut next month. The fourth-generation model has already been seen testing in international markets and on Indian roads, which suggests the India launch could follow not long after the world premiere.

The teaser gives away the biggest change: the front-end design. The new i20 is expected to get a full-width light bar, Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps and sharp headlamps with multi-projector units. These elements match Hyundai’s latest global design direction and have already appeared on camouflaged test vehicles.

Also Read : New-gen Hyundai Creta spied again: To borrow this feature from Kia Seltos

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Expected front end design

Earlier spotted spy images also indicate a major change in grille design. Hyundai appears to be moving away from the current model’s large cascading grille. In its place, the new hatchback is likely to use a smaller rectangular grille paired with a wider lower air intake. The front bumper is also expected to get squared fog-lamp housings, which should give the car a cleaner and more defined look.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India Registers 9.1% Growth in Domestic Sales in May 2026

Side and rear updates

From the side, the next-gen i20 seems to carry a stronger character line than before. Test vehicles show a noticeable kink near the rear door window line. Heavy camouflage has hidden some details, so it is still not clear whether a rear quarter glass will be part of the final design.

The rear section is also expected to change significantly. While Hyundai has not revealed the back of the car yet, the hatchback is likely to receive connected tail-lamps with a light bar. A more steeply angled rear windscreen is also expected, which should give the car a sportier stance than the current model.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV price hiked for select variants; check new variant-wise pricelist

Cabin and powertrain

Inside, test cars have already shown a redesigned dashboard with a curved display that combines the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. The hatchback may also borrow Hyundai’s newer steering wheel design, similar to the one seen on the latest Venue.

Engine options are expected to vary by market. For places like Brazil, Hyundai may offer flex-fuel powertrains, including a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. In India, the company is likely to continue with the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. Mild-hybrid technology is also a possibility, especially as Hyundai has said it plans to expand its hybrid line-up in India by 2030.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2026, 13:13 pm IST

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