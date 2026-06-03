New-gen Hyundai Creta spied again: To borrow this feature from Kia Seltos

Fresh spy shots of the third-generation Hyundai Creta have revealed one of its most significant design changes yet — flush-fitting door handles. The feature, typically associated with more premium vehicles, points to Hyundai 's ambitions for the next-generation SUV, which is expected to arrive in India in 2027. Internally known as SX3, the new Creta is also set to receive a new platform, a redesigned cabin and, for the first time, a strong hybrid powertrain.

Fresh exterior look

Even under the wraps, the new Creta appears to be moving to a sharper design direction. The front end seems to feature a redesigned fascia with a wider grille layout, likely inspired by the newer Seltos. The bumper also looks smoother and less busy than the current model. At the rear, the test vehicle appears to carry new LED taillights, pointing to a more modern lighting setup for the production version.

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New platform and larger size

A key change will come underneath. The next Creta is expected to shift from Hyundai’s current K2 platform to the newer K3 platform, which also supports the Seltos. This move could allow Hyundai to stretch the SUV slightly, making it larger than the present model. Hyundai will also be aiming high on safety, with a clear target of a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Cabin overhaul expected

The interior is likely to be redesigned from scratch. Reports suggest a cleaner dashboard layout, brighter colour themes and a more premium feel overall. A large infotainment screen has already been seen on the test mule overseas, and it may use Hyundai’s Pleos Connect system. If that reaches the final version, the cabin will take a clear step up in both appearance and technology.

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Engines to continue, hybrid to join

Mechanically, Hyundai is expected to keep the current engine range. That means the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre Kappa turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel should continue. Gearbox choices are also likely to remain familiar, including manual, IVT, DCT and torque converter automatic options. The big addition, however, could be an all-new strong hybrid setup.

Hyundai is expected to pair the 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a small battery pack. This should improve fuel efficiency significantly, especially in city driving. Once launched, the hybrid Creta will directly go up against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

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