New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in Inda, prices start at 78.5 lakh

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has been finally launched in India with prices starting at ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the E200. The E-Class is the German luxury carmaker’s bestselling offering in India and the new-gen model elevates the comfort and luxury quotient even higher, making it closer than ever to the flagship S-Class . This is the second generation of the E-Class to arrive in the long-wheelbase version for the Indian market and is locally assembled at the automaker’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

Mercedes-Benz is also bringing E220d which is priced at ₹81.5 lakh ex-showroom and its deliveries will start by Diwali. Apart from this, Mercedes-Benz has also launched the E 450 to the lineup. It is priced at ₹92.5 lakh ex-showroom and bookings are open. The deliveries will start later this year. It is important to note that all prices are introductory.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Design

The new-gen E-Class LWB gets an evolutionary design update. Its bolder front profile sports a larger grille with mini tri-pointed star inserts. The grille gets chrome surrounds, while the LED headlamps have been redesigned and get new signature LED DRLs, giving the front a sharper look. The profile shows off the extended wheelbase on the new E-Class LWB. There are new 18-inch alloy wheels, along with new flush-fitting door handles.

The rear sports new wraparound LED taillights with a tri-pointed star pattern. The bumper has been revised at either end with chrome accents for a premium look. The long-wheelbase sedan has five colour options: Obsidian Black, High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Polar White, and Nautic Blue.

Compared to its predecessor, the new E-Class LWB has grown longer by 17 mm, measuring 5092 mm, while the height has decreased by 2 mm to 1493 mm. The wheelbase has grown by 15 mm to 3094 mm.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Interior

The cabin sports major changes including the addition of the new Superscreen. The dashboard is now largely made up of three massive screens including a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the front passenger. The cabin uses premium and soft-touch materials extensively along with a generous use of leather upholstery. The cabin also gets a digital vent control system, which enables passengers to adjust airflow and direction using the touchscreen instead of manual controls.

Rear seat comfort takes precedence in the E-Class LWB with the seat electrically adjustable and can even rise up to 40 mm. The backrest is reclinable up to 36 degrees, while there are electrically operable sun blinds and soft headrests.

Other features include 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, powered front seats come with memory function, a 730W 17-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, and a powered tailgate.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Safety Features

The 2024 E-Class comes with multiple airbags as standard including a centre airbag that opens between the front passengers to safeguard the occupants in the event of a side collision. Other features include ABS with EBD, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and more. The new E-Class also gets advanced driver assistance systems including lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Engine Specifications

Powering the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB are the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The E 200 draws power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol tuned for 194 bhp and 320 Nm. The E 220d uses a 2.0-litre diesel with 197 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. Mercedes has dropped the six-cylinder engine options on the new E-Class.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Rivals

The new E-Class LWB takes on the new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB that was launched earlier this year. It will also compete against the Audi A6 in the segment.

