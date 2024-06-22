HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Gen Bmw 5 Series Long Wheelbase Pre Bookings Begin In India, Launch In July

New-gen BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase pre-bookings begin in India, launch in July

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
India will be the first market globally to get a Right-Hand Drive (RHD) BMW 5 Series in the long-wheelbase guise and deliveries will begin soon after
...
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB
The new generation BMW 5 Series LWB for India is 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the previous gen model
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB
The new generation BMW 5 Series LWB for India is 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the previous gen model

BMW has opened bookings for the new-generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, ahead of its launch scheduled on July 24, 2024. The all-new BMW 5 Series LWB will be locally assembled at the automaker’s facility near Chennai and India will be the first market globally to get a Right-Hand Drive (RHD) 5 Series in the long-wheelbase guise. Pre-bookings for the new 5 are now open at BMW dealerships across India and through the brand’s online store.

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Dimensions

The new BMW 5 Series LWB for India measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,105 mm, 110 mm longer than the standard wheelbase model. Compared to its predecessor, the model has grown 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher. Interestingly, the new 5 Series LWB is larger than the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, set to arrive later this year in India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 5 Series 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Engine Icon2925.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.60 - 80.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz E-class 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 80 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
BMW 6 Series GT
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 - 78.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
Engine Icon1969.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 61.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : BMW 5 Series LWB unveiled in India, takes direct aim at Mercedes E-Class LWB.

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Design

In terms of design, the new-gen 5 Series LWB looks identical to the standard wheelbase version. The bold kidney grille, a sharply styled bumper with larger air intakes, new adaptive LED headlamps, and slim wraparound LED taillights give the model a sharp appearance. Moreover, the influences from the bigger 7 Series are unmissable and give the model a premium look. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels for the Indian market.

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Cabin

The cabin on the new 5 Series mimics that of the new 7. The long-wheelbase version gets additional legroom at the rear. The more legroom is complemented by a thickly padded rear seat that misses out on the reclining function, as seen on the E-Class.

The front features a Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display. It runs the iDrive 8.5 operating system. Other features include the Quick Select function that brings one-touch access to a host of features. There's also the optional Interaction Bar integrated into the dashboard. Other features include front seat ventilation, an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, wireless charging, two rear entertainment screens, and more. There's also the ADAS suite of electronic aids that further adds to the safety quotient.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Watch: BMW 5 Series LWB, pre-launch reveal: The best BMW yet? | HT Auto

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Engines

The new BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase for India will be offered with petrol and diesel engines. BMW has not announced the engine lineup but expect to see the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel to be on offer with the new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. More details will be available at the launch next month.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: bold 5 Series 7 Series BMW 5 Series BMW India BMW 5 Series

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.