New-gen BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase pre-bookings begin in India, launch in July

BMW has opened bookings for the new-generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, ahead of its launch scheduled on July 24, 2024. The all-new BMW 5 Series LWB will be locally assembled at the automaker’s facility near Chennai and India will be the first market globally to get a Right-Hand Drive (RHD) 5 Series in the long-wheelbase guise. Pre-bookings for the new 5 are now open at BMW dealerships across India and through the brand’s online store.

India will be the first market globally to get a Right-Hand Drive (RHD) BMW 5 Series in the long-wheelbase guise and deliveries will begin soon after

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Dimensions

The new BMW 5 Series LWB for India measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,105 mm, 110 mm longer than the standard wheelbase model. Compared to its predecessor, the model has grown 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher. Interestingly, the new 5 Series LWB is larger than the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, set to arrive later this year in India.

Also Read : BMW 5 Series LWB unveiled in India, takes direct aim at Mercedes E-Class LWB.

The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Design

In terms of design, the new-gen 5 Series LWB looks identical to the standard wheelbase version. The bold kidney grille, a sharply styled bumper with larger air intakes, new adaptive LED headlamps, and slim wraparound LED taillights give the model a sharp appearance. Moreover, the influences from the bigger 7 Series are unmissable and give the model a premium look. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels for the Indian market.

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Cabin

The cabin on the new 5 Series mimics that of the new 7. The long-wheelbase version gets additional legroom at the rear. The more legroom is complemented by a thickly padded rear seat that misses out on the reclining function, as seen on the E-Class.

The front features a Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display. It runs the iDrive 8.5 operating system. Other features include the Quick Select function that brings one-touch access to a host of features. There's also the optional Interaction Bar integrated into the dashboard. Other features include front seat ventilation, an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, wireless charging, two rear entertainment screens, and more. There's also the ADAS suite of electronic aids that further adds to the safety quotient.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Watch: BMW 5 Series LWB, pre-launch reveal: The best BMW yet? | HT Auto

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Engines

The new BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase for India will be offered with petrol and diesel engines. BMW has not announced the engine lineup but expect to see the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel to be on offer with the new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. More details will be available at the launch next month.

First Published Date: