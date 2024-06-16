BMW 5 Series LWB unveiled in India, takes direct aim at Mercedes E-Class LWB

The luxury sedan space is dominated by the popularity of the BMW 3 Series and while the model also comes in its Gran Limousine version which offers additional leg-space for passengers at the back, it is now time for the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase or LWB version to make its India debut. Ahead of its July 24 launch, the BMW 5 Series has been unveiled for the Indian audience and is looking at taking the fight straight to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

The BMW 5 Series has been a relatively popular model that packs in the sportiness of the 3 Series and many of the opulence of the flagship 7 Series. The eight-generation of the 5 Series was unveiled globally in May of last year and while it has taken a year for the Germans to bring it to Indian shores, the model is making some very big promises.

What is special about the BMW 5 Series LWB and can it potentially challenge the dominance of the best-selling Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB - in India? Read on.

Watch: BMW 5 Series LWB, pre-launch reveal: The best BMW yet? | HT Auto

BMW 5 Series: What are the updates on the outside?

The BMW 5 Series LWB has grown in proportions from all sides. It is 41 mm taller, 32 mm wider and 212 mm longer. Most significantly, its wheelbase has gone up by a significant 130 mm. The sedan stands on 18-inch alloy wheels which look a bit too small considering the overall dimensions of the vehicle. At launch though, it is likely that a bigger set of wheels is offered as an optional extra.

The face of the latest 5 Series has received several minor but significant updates and the most notable of these is a more prominent BMW kidney grille design with an illuminated outline. The design of the Adaptive LED headlights has been tweaked slightly and has a throw of 500 meters. It comes with Matrix High Beam which includes glare-free BMW Selective Beam technology. The stretched bonnet also has an overhang to lend the face a more sporty visual appeal when being viewed from the front as well as the side.

Some of the other design highlights of the latest BMW 5 Series include a ‘5’ lettering on the C-pillar, a high shoulder line, a set of two prominent character lines on the doors and flat L-shaped rear lights.

BMW 5 Series: What are the main highlights of the cabin?

A BMW is best experienced from the driver's seat. Or is it? The 5 Series LWB makes a solid case for owners to sprawl in the backseats because of the sheer comfort and opulence on offer here. The elongated wheelbase does ensure that there is far more space for passengers at the back and the fact that the seats here are generously cushioned further elevates the feel of being here. Although still perfect only for two persons, the backseats get dedicated head cushions and offer side bolstering for additional comfort. There is a pull-down armrest which now also packs in a wireless phone-charging pad.

On expected lines, the fit and feel of materials is top-notch and this is especially true in the front half of the cabin. The BMW curved display unit commands much of the attention, consisting of a 12.3-inch driver display unit and a 14.9-inch main infotainment screen. The cabin gets ambient lighting all around and four-zone climate control for personalised cooling. Near-invisible seam vents instead of conventional air-conditioning vents have been incorporated and the sedan gets four-zone climate control with an air-filtration system.

The other highlights here include an updated steering wheel design, Bower & Wilkins surround sound system, panoramic sunroof and for the first time on a BMW model, an entirely vegan interior - on the seats, dashboard, door panels and even the steering wheel.

New BMW 5 Series: Competition

Upon launch, the new 5 Series would be the third LWB sedan from the German auto major in India, after the 3 Series and 7 Series. The upcoming 5 Series LWB will lock horns with rivals like the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, which is also expected to go on sale later in 2024. The E-Class LWB is the best-selling sedan in its segment but is now all set to face enormous competition for the crown from the 5 Series LWB.

