New-gen BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase India launch confirmed on July 24

BMW India has confirmed that the new-generation 5 Series is all set to be launched in the country on July 24, 2024. The new-gen BMW 5 Series will arrive in India in the long wheelbase (LWB) guise for the first time, bringing a more head-to-head battle with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB in the segment. So far, BMW sold the 5 Series LWB only in China, while India will be the first market to get the right-hand drive version of the sedan.

New BMW 5 Series: Expected Changes

The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB is longer in overall length with a stretched wheelbase to provide extra legroom in the cabin. The China-spec model measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,105 mm, which is 110 mm longer than the standard wheelbase model. The overall length has gone up by 145 mm. The measurements India-spec model are expected to be identical, while also featuring a higher ground clearance.

The new BMW 5 Series LWB will get more legroom and reclining seats, along with a bigger boot

Barring the stretched wheelbase, there’s little to differentiate the BMW 5 Series standard version from the LWB. The headlamps, taillights and grille have been carried over, while the bumpers receive subtle changes. The rear door should be larger but it does not get a rear door quarter glass, as seen on the E-Class LWB. The China-spec model gets an illuminated ‘5’ badge on the C-pillar, which is a giveaway of being a LWB model. It’ll be interesting to see if such is the case on the Indian version.

New BMW 5 Series: Cabin Upgrades

The cabin will be carried over on the new 5 Series LWB. Expect to see features like panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, dual-tone treatment, and more. It will get the Curved display from the 7 Series with a 12.3-inch instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen clubbed into one long display panel. There will also be a touch-enabled interaction bar that allows adjustments to the ambient lighting, air conditioning and more. Other features like include a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The BMW 5 Series LWB would be a more formidable rival to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB in the segment. BMW also sells the 3 Series Gran Limousine with a stretched wheelbase in India

The rear seats will not only pack more legroom but are also expected to get a reclining function for better comfort. The boot capacity will also go up over the standard version on the new 5 Series LWB. Engine options are likely to include the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines enabled with mild-hybrid tech. Notably, BMW has also launched the all-electric i5 in India.

BMW has already experimented with long-wheelbase cars with the 3 Series Gran Limousine and the model is quite popular in its segment. The new 5 Series LWB should build on the same and make for a formidable rival to the E-Class, which is also due for a generation change later this year. The new ‘5’ will also take on the Audi A6 in the segment.

We have driven the new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB and will drop our first impressions on June 15. Make sure to watch out this space for the story link.

