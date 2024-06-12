New-gen MINI Cooper 5-door is here with extra doors, more legroom

MINI has taken the wraps off the new-generation Cooper 5-door bringing the more practical version of the iconic British hatchback
The new MINI Cooper 5-door arrives exclusively with petrol-powered engines over its 3-door derivative
The model carries over the same design elements including the larger grille and revised headlamps, as well as the Union Jack-themed LED taillights
The changes are more visible after the B-pillar with a 71 mm longer wheelbase, while the length has been stretched by 178 mm
The extra doors make the second row more accessible while the legroom is better than the three-door version, although MINI doesn’t say by how much
The boot capacity has increased to 923 litres with the rear seats folded on the 5-door, larger than the 800 litres on the Cooper 3-door
The cabin remains the same as the three-door model complete with the 9.4-inch centre display, toggle switches, ambient lighting, and more
The MINI Cooper 5-door will come with two engines - 1.5-litre turbo petrol (154 bhp) and 2.0-litre turbo petrol (201 bhp)
It’s unclear whether the new MINI Cooper 5-door will make its way to India. Meanwhile, bookings are open for the new MINI Cooper S 3-door ahead of the launch