New-gen MINI Cooper 5-door is here with extra doors, more legroom

Published Jun 12, 2024

MINI has taken the wraps off the new-generation Cooper 5-door bringing the more practical version of the iconic British hatchback

The new MINI Cooper 5-door arrives exclusively with petrol-powered engines over its 3-door derivative 

The model carries over the same design elements including the larger grille and revised headlamps, as well as the Union Jack-themed LED taillights 

The changes are more visible after the B-pillar with a 71 mm longer wheelbase, while the length has been stretched by 178 mm

The extra doors make the second row more accessible while the legroom is better than the three-door version, although MINI doesn’t say by how much

The boot capacity has increased to 923 litres with the rear seats folded on the 5-door, larger than the 800 litres on the Cooper 3-door

The cabin remains the same as the three-door model complete with the 9.4-inch centre display, toggle switches, ambient lighting, and more 

The MINI Cooper 5-door will come with two engines - 1.5-litre turbo petrol (154 bhp) and 2.0-litre turbo petrol (201 bhp) 

It’s unclear whether the new MINI Cooper 5-door will make its way to India. Meanwhile, bookings are open for the new MINI Cooper S 3-door ahead of the launch
