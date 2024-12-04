New-gen Honda Amaze fuel efficiency figures revealed

The new-generation Honda Amaze subcompact sedan has been finally launched and the new offering is priced from ₹8 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The third-gen Honda Amaze gets an all-new design language, new features, and improved performance. Along with prices, the Japanese automaker has revealed the fuel efficiency of the new Amaze as it takes on the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Hyundai Aura , and Tata Tigor in the segment.

New Honda Amaze Engine

The 2025 Honda Amaze continues to sport the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to produce 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The motor remains largely unchanged over the predecessor and is the only powertrain option available on the subcompact sedan. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox, the latter being the only in the segment.

The Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India to get Level 2 ADAS safety tech, making it standard across the automaker's complete portfolio

New Honda Amaze Mileage

Honda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 18.65 kmpl with the Amaze manual, while the automatic version returns 19.46 kmpl of mileage. Both figures are ARAI certified. Honda says the engine has been optimised the gear ratios on the manual for improved pickup, while the CVT has been tuned for a slightly more “fun" driving experience. The new Amaze uses 46 per cent of high tensile-strength steel in its construction.

Honda Amaze Sales

The Honda Amaze was first launched in 2013 and has been a strong seller for the brand. With over 5.8 lakh units sold since inception, it continues to be one of the most popular offerings for Honda Cars India and its most accessible offering currently. Honda says that over 40 per cent of its total sales come from the Amaze sedan.

The new-gen Honda Amaze gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all variants

New Honda Amaze Upgrades

Honda has also improved the cabin space on the new Amaze with better headroom, legroom and knee-room for the rear-seat passengers. The boot capacity has grown to 416 litres, up by 34 litres than the predecessor. The ground clearance has gone up 2 mm at 172 mm, while the turning radius stands at 4.7 metres. Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all variants, auto climate control, wireless charging, Type-C charging port, lane-watch camera, rear parking sensors, rear AC vents, six airbags, and more. It is also now India’s most affordable car to get Level 2 ADAS.

Bookings and test drives for the new Honda Amaze begin from today onwards, while deliveries will commence from January 2025.

