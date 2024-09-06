New variants of Hyundai Exter introduced for festive boost to sales

Hyundai Exter, launched back in July of 2023, has been among the more popular small models from the Korean brand in recent times even as customer preference has been gradually shifting to bigger SUVs. The Exter pricing ranges between around ₹6 lakhs and ₹10.50 lakhs, making it a viable option for many budget buyers as well. On Friday, Hyundai announced the introduction of two additional variants of the car with Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) - both with sunroofs, joining the product brochure.

Hyundai Exter sits on top of the Grand i10 NIOS in the company product portfolio in India and directly rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuk

The Hyundai Exter primarily targets a younger set of car-buying audience in the country and therefore, the company underlines the feature additions on the new variants now available on the model. Both Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) come with electric sunroof, digital cluster with coloured TFT driver display, eight-inch infotainment screen, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more. While these features were already available on the Exter, one had to opt for the top variant of the model for these.

In recent times, many manufacturers have been following a strategy of bringing down features from top variants to mid variants in order to make models more compelling at the price points these are offered in. In the case of Exter in particular, the new variants are priced at ₹7.86 lakh (for S(O)+ with manual transmission) and ₹8.44 lakh for the S+ with AMT.

Should you buy Hyundai Exter?

The Exter may be a strong product from Hyundai even if it isn't exactly the most popular from the brand. That title firmly belongs to Creta which conitnues to be the best-selling Hyundai in the country. Hyundai Venue too fares reasonably well in the sub-compact SUV space.

But comparing Exter to its siblings would be rather unfair. Instead, Exter's main competition comes from Punch from Tata Motors and a fair bit from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx as well.

Exter is a very well kitted model in terms of features and also gets six airbags as standard, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, LED DRLs, front and rear skid plates, headlamp escort function, among other highlights.

Its 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine is a time-tested workhorse and there is also a CNG option available now. What also helps the Exter is a relatively high ground clearance and a spacious cabin with close to 400 litres of cargo area at the very back.

But Exter also has its fair share of shortcomings with many pointing to its rather unconventional styling and form as a let down. The seats can also be a bit uncomfortable on long journeys while a price overlap with the Venue can make a few shift towards the latter.

