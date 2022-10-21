HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Hector To Toyota Innova Hycross: Five Cars Expected To Launch In November

MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November

Jeep has already confirmed that it will launch the new generation Grand Cherokee next month. Here are five cars that are also expected to make debut or launch post Diwali.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 14:36 PM
MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.

The festive season may be drawing to close by next week for the year. But carmakers are yet to sign off 2022. There are several cars that are expected to hit the markets before the year ends. While some of the carmaker have confirmed bringing in new or facelift models within the next one month, some others are likely to debut their new cars post Diwali. These cars range from regular ICE models, hybrid vehicle, CNG vehicle and even an electric car. Here is a look at five likely launches and unveilings that are expected to take place in November.

MG Hector 2022

MG Motor has already confirmed that it will drive in the new generation Hector SUV to India this year. The carmaker has already teased several features of the car in the run-up to the launch, expected to take place mid-November. It is already confirmed that the new MG Hector will have the largest infotainment screen to boast in its segment. The 14-inch touchscreen unit will be supported with MG's Next-Gen i-SMART technology, and will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will come to the Indian car market via the CBU route and will be one of the most premium offerings from the Americans. Jeep India has already teased the new generation model, and it is expected to launch some time in November. Globally, the Grand Cherokee is offered with the 5.7-litre V8 that produces 357 bhp and offers 528 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that offers 375 bhp and 637 Nm of max torque. And then there is a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor that has 294 hp and 348 Nm of torque.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

BYD Atto 3

Chinese EV maker BYD has announced its India entry with the unveiling of its first electric SUV Atto 3. While the bookings have already started, the deliveries of the Atto 3 is going to start early next year. BYD is expected to officially announce the price towards the end of November. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS features, the EV is going to be one of the safest after securing five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. BYD Atto 3 promises a range of 480 kms on a single charge and comes with an electric motor that generates 200 hp of power.

Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota Motor is set to give its popular MPV Innova the hybrid power that it introduced in the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV earlier this year. According to reports, the Innova HyCross with strong hybrid variant is likely to break cover next month. The MPV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

After launching the new generation Baleno earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly gearing up to offer the premium hatchback in CNG version too. While the carmaker has not made any official announcements yet, the talks of a Baleno CNG in works has been around for a while. Once launched, the Baleno CNG will join other Maruti cars like WagonR, Celerio and others and will take on Tiago CNG as its rival.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Hector Jeep Grand Cherokee BYD Atto3 Toyota Motor Innova HyCross Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Hyundai Kona to i20: All Hyundai cars up on discount for Dhanteras, Diwali
Hyundai Kona to i20: All Hyundai cars up on discount for Dhanteras, Diwali
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect
How to save yourself from getting conned at petrol pumps: Key tips
How to save yourself from getting conned at petrol pumps: Key tips

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city