MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November

Jeep has already confirmed that it will launch the new generation Grand Cherokee next month. Here are five cars that are also expected to make debut or launch post Diwali.

The festive season may be drawing to close by next week for the year. But carmakers are yet to sign off 2022. There are several cars that are expected to hit the markets before the year ends. While some of the carmaker have confirmed bringing in new or facelift models within the next one month, some others are likely to debut their new cars post Diwali. These cars range from regular ICE models, hybrid vehicle, CNG vehicle and even an electric car. Here is a look at five likely launches and unveilings that are expected to take place in November.

MG Hector 2022

MG Motor has already confirmed that it will drive in the new generation Hector SUV to India this year. The carmaker has already teased several features of the car in the run-up to the launch, expected to take place mid-November. It is already confirmed that the new MG Hector will have the largest infotainment screen to boast in its segment. The 14-inch touchscreen unit will be supported with MG's Next-Gen i-SMART technology, and will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will come to the Indian car market via the CBU route and will be one of the most premium offerings from the Americans. Jeep India has already teased the new generation model, and it is expected to launch some time in November. Globally, the Grand Cherokee is offered with the 5.7-litre V8 that produces 357 bhp and offers 528 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that offers 375 bhp and 637 Nm of max torque. And then there is a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor that has 294 hp and 348 Nm of torque.

BYD Atto 3

Chinese EV maker BYD has announced its India entry with the unveiling of its first electric SUV Atto 3. While the bookings have already started, the deliveries of the Atto 3 is going to start early next year. BYD is expected to officially announce the price towards the end of November. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS features, the EV is going to be one of the safest after securing five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. BYD Atto 3 promises a range of 480 kms on a single charge and comes with an electric motor that generates 200 hp of power.

Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota Motor is set to give its popular MPV Innova the hybrid power that it introduced in the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV earlier this year. According to reports, the Innova HyCross with strong hybrid variant is likely to break cover next month. The MPV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

After launching the new generation Baleno earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly gearing up to offer the premium hatchback in CNG version too. While the carmaker has not made any official announcements yet, the talks of a Baleno CNG in works has been around for a while. Once launched, the Baleno CNG will join other Maruti cars like WagonR, Celerio and others and will take on Tiago CNG as its rival.

