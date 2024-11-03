Maruti Suzuki Baleno in mind? Here are top alternatives you can look for

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been one of the best sellers in the Indian passenger vehicle market ever since its launch in 2015. The premium hatchback gets powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 88 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. It provides a mileage within the range of 22.35 - 30.61 kmpl and further gets a CNG variant as well. The Baleno is priced between ₹6.66 lakh and ₹9.83 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Baleno does face a healthy amount of competition from segment rivals who are looking to snatch its spot away. If buyers are looking for something different in terms of ride, aesthetics, or downright performance, these cars serve as great alternatives to the Baleno. Here is a list of such cars that rival the Baleno in its segment.

The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged Baleno and is priced between ₹6.86 lakh and ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom. The Glanza is powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is found in the Baleno, and is able to generate the same performance figures. Just as the Baleno, the Glanza too gets either a manual or an AMT and is additionally offered in a CNG variant. However, there are some subtle differences between the two.

While the Glanza gets certain exterior changes such as distinct front bumper, LED headlights detailing, new alloy wheels and distinct tail lights, Toyota also sets the Glanza a step apart from the Baleno by offering a warranty of three years or for one lakh kilometres as standard. This can be further upgraded to a five-year plan or 2.20 lakh km. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno limits its standard warranty to two years or 40,000 km.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, priced between ₹6.49 and 9.60 lakh, has received a refresh with updated styling, added features, and a revised engine. It’s now powered by a Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that delivers 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque. The 2024 Swift gets an option for either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, both fitted with a hydraulic clutch for smoother gear shifts.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), and ABS now standard. Additional driver aids like hill hold assist and brake assist aim to provide extra support in tricky driving situations.

Tata Altroz

Priced between ₹6.50 and ₹10.85 lakh, the Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that offers three engine choices: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across the lineup, with an optional dual-clutch automatic available. The Altroz has earned a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP, underscoring its strong safety profile.

Tata recently introduced the Altroz Racer, a sportier variant with a 118 bhp output and 172 Nm of torque. Like the i20 N Line, the Altroz Racer features unique styling and subtle performance tweaks that aim to add a more dynamic feel to the driving experience.

Hyundai i20

With a price range of ₹7.04 to 11.21 lakh, the Hyundai i20 is available in several variants and two engine choices: a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and is paired with either a five-speed manual or an iVT automatic transmission.

Hyundai also offers the i20 N Line, which is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹12.52 lakh, features exclusive styling elements and firmer suspension for a sportier drive. The N Line is equipped with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and can gets paired with either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard safety features in the i20 include six airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control (ESC).

