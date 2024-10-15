Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition launched. But what's really 'royal' about it?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition has been launched in the Indian car market as yet another special edition model from the country's largest car manufacturer. Baleno is one of the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki and this special edition is available across all variants of the hatchback.

The Baleno Regal Edition claims to add generous doses of premium appeal to the car which is sold under the Nexa retail chain. Banking on several accessories that are either for enhanced comfort or increasing the premium quotient of the vehicle, the Baleno Regal Edition sports updates that seek to make it distinct from the regular Baleno model. “To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

What does Baleno Regal Edition offer?

On the outside the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition gets accessories like grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler, fog lamp garnish, rear underbody spoiler, back door garnish, body-side moulding and door visors.

In the cabin of the Baleno special edition, one can find new seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains and all-weather 3D floor mats.

The accessories are plonked under four broad packages - Alpha, Zeta, Delta and Sigma, and can be added to any variant of the Baleno. And yes, this includes the CNG and automatic variants as well.

What is the price of Baleno Regal Edition?

The pricing of the Baleno ranges between ₹6.60 lakh and ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest list of accessories are offered as an optional extra. The Alpha package can be had for an additional ₹45,820, Zeta for ₹50,428, Delta for ₹49,990 and Sigma for ₹60,199.

What makes Baleno popular?

First launched in 2015, the Baleno became an instant hit in the Indian car market. This was partly due to its great pricing at the time and partly due to its no-fuss drive characteristics. It is a hatchback but that has hardly dented its popularity despite growing following for the SUV body type. How popular? Over a million and a half units of Baleno have been sold in the past nine years and the model has a 55 per cent share in Nexa's sales volumes.

The Baleno is a young-looking vehicle with chrome accents, LED lighting, prominent grille and an aerodynamic profile helping its case. It is also relatively safe with six airbags and has a fairly spacious cabin. But its biggest strength lies in its confident drive characteristic and a fuel-efficient engine, all packed at a price point that is well and truly under several sub-compact SUV models. The addition of S-CNG has further boosted its prospects.

What are the other special edition Maruti Suzuki models?

Maruti Suzuki has been driving out special edition versions of its popular car models in a possible bid to bolster sales this festive season. While Baleno Regal Edition is the latest to join the pack, the company last week launched Grand Vitara Dominion Edition and the WagonR Waltz edition was launched last month.

