Lamborghini Urus gets a warrior makeover with Rezvani Knight armored super SUV

California automaker Rezvani, famous for its outrageous and military-themed vehicles, has unveiled its newest creation — the Rezvani Knight . Built on the Lamborghini Urus platform, this super-aggressive SUV combines supercar acceleration with battlefield-level protection and unmistakable street presence. With only 100 units to be produced, the Knight is to be a rare creature, both on and off the road.

Clad in matte gunmetal grey, the Rezvani Knight's sharp body panels and sparse lighting signature make it look futuristic, almost post-apocalyptic.

Rezvani Knight: Design

Forget subtlety — the Rezvani Knight is meant to be intimidating. Clad in matte gunmetal grey, its sharp body panels and sparse lighting signature make it look futuristic, almost post-apocalyptic.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.18 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus SE 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.57 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Temerario Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Revuelto 6498 cc 6498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.89 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.61 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus SE launched at ₹4.57 crore. Check what’s new

A light bar on the roof, a giant rear spoiler, and enormous fender flares set it apart from its Lamborghini heritage. The SUV sits on 22-inch wheels shod in knobby 33-inch all-terrain tires, suggesting its off-road aspirations despite its exotic lineage.

Rezvani Knight: Performance and powertrain

Perched atop the Knight's chiseled hood is a reengineered version of the Lamborghini Urus's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Rezvani provides several tuning levels, with outputs up to 800 bhp — a considerable increase over the base Urus and even surpassing the new hybrid Urus SE by a few horses. With this update, the Knight is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a claimed 3.0 seconds, making it among the fastest armored cars in the world.

Rezvani Knight: Features and the Dark Knight package

The Rezvani Knight's actual trump card lies in its "Dark Knight" package — a no-holds-barred set of defense features. It includes bulletproof body and glass panels, underbody explosive protection, ramming steel bumpers, and military-grade run-flat tires. Suspension is also upgraded to withstand the increased weight and stress of combat-grade components.

Also Read : Your SUV isn't a real SUV unless it's a Rezvani Vengeance military-grade machine

Step inside, and the Knight continues its survivalist theme. The cabin can be outfitted with gas masks, a pepper spray dispenser, strobe lights, an intercom, and even a first aid kit — all standard in the Dark Knight bundle. Optional sirens and horns complete the dystopian SUV vibe.

Rezvani Knight: Price

Starting at $149,000 — excluding the price of a donor Lamborghini Urus vehicle — the Rezvani Knight is a plaything for the very wealthy. Factor in the Dark Knight package and upper-end customizations, and some models will top out above $500,000. Limited to only 100 units, exclusivity is certain.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: