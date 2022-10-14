HT Auto
Your SUV isn't a real SUV unless it's a Rezvani Vengeance military-grade machine

Bullet-proof glasses may be common but have you heard of electrified door handles, smoke screen and thermal night vision on an SUV?
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2022, 10:03 AM
If you do not feel safe inside this Rezvani Vengeance SUV, chances are no SUV would be good enough for you.
Imagine you are sitting dominant inside your macho SUV, pretending the road and everything on it is at your command. You check yourself in the rear-view mirror. ‘Looking smart," you tell yourself. And then there’s a rumble and on the horizon comes out an SUV like no other. The Rezvani Vengeance is indeed an SUV like no other - designed to intimidate, built to last.

Rezvani Motors, a California-based company, has taken the luxury of a Cadillac Escalade SUV and given it a threatening spin. Even without modifications, the SUV comes at a hefty price of $249,000 but with all its updates, the price sticker can climb to as high as $630,000. The Military Package from Rezvani, however, may make it worth it for anyone who can afford to pay and needs the high level of protection.

The Military Package on the SUV costs $95,000 and packs in run-flat tyres, bullet-proof glass windows, smoke screen, reinforced suspension, body armour, EMP protection and underside explosive protection. Prevent unwanted entry through electrified door handles while the vehicle also gets thermal night vision. And just in case needed, there are as many as seven bulletproof helmets, gas masks and a hypothermia kit.

Rezvani Vengeance is available in four body colour options.
Want more optional extras? There is a rifle compartment, a safe tucked into the center console and an off-grid solar panel package as well. Threatening anyone inside this vehicle, obviously then, would be quite a bad idea.

Powering the vehicle supercharged 6.2-liter V8 which has 682 hp and offers 885 Nm of torque. And while the drive capabilities and protection highlights are mighty impressive, there are a plethora of comfort features as well with the list including a TV, iPads and space for seven adults inside.

Rezvani says Vengeance is massively inspired from the world of video games and is now available for order, complete with more than 20 security features.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 10:03 AM IST
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city