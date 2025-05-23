Kia Carens Clavis launched at 11.49 lakh

Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh ex-showroom. Intrestingly, the Carens starts at ₹11.41 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the Carens Clavis have already started for a token amount of ₹25,000 and at few dealerships, the MPV is now available for the customers to check it out in person. The deliveries are expected to begin soon.