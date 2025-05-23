HT Auto
Kia Carens Clavis launched at 11.49 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 May 2025, 10:12 AM
  • Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens in the brand's lineup and will also get an electric version at a later stage
Kia Carens Clavis will be available in seven variants and three engine options.
Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis in the Indian market at a starting price of 11.49 lakh ex-showroom. Intrestingly, the Carens starts at 11.41 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the Carens Clavis have already started for a token amount of 25,000 and at few dealerships, the MPV is now available for the customers to check it out in person. The deliveries are expected to begin soon.

First Published Date: 23 May 2025, 10:12 AM IST

