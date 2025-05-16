Kia Carens Clavis First Drive Review - New mask, same task

Cracking the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment is a tough one in India. The failure to success ratio tilts towards the former, and the ones leading the segment remain unfazed by new competition. That’s why Kia ’s arrival in this space with the Carens in 2021 was met with glaring eyes. For a company, then just two years old in India, Kia managed to strike gold with the Carens. It is the brand’s most consistent-selling offering month-on-month with over two lakh units sold in over three years. And now, the carmaker is expanding the lineup with a new version called the Carens Clavis.

The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens in its original form, albeit now reduced to a single variant. It comes with new styling, more features, and more advanced tech. It also addresses some of the shortcomings of the original Carens bringing improvements on multiple folds. Is it the ideal family car? We were in Bengaluru recently to try out what the new Carens Clavis has to offer.

Kia Carens Clavis: New Styling

Customers, Kia says, wanted a more SUV-like stance, and the new Carens Clavis adheres to the same. The new styling brings the model up to speed with the rest of the brand’s range. The Carens was always a good-looking MPV, and to be fair, has aged rather well. The latest update brings the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, on the same lines as the new EV9 and Kia Syros. The bonnet is more upright, while the new digital Tiger nose grille lends a futuristic appeal The new Starmap LED DRLs with the ice cube MFR LED headlamps add to the sharp look. The new front profile appears to blend well as an electrified offering but more on that later.

The profile remains the same but you do get the larger 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels on the top variants. The mid-variants continue to get 16-inch wheels but with a new design. There’s silver door garnish as well for a more premium look. Apart from the new alloys, the new Carens Clavis gets integrated roof rails and roof spoiler, along with the sharkfin antenna, as standard. At the rear, the changes are minimal barring the new Starmap LED connected taillights, which help make the model appear visually wider. Both the front and rear bumpers have been revised and get silver garnish for a more premium look. The revised bumpers have also added 10 mm to the overall length.

Kia Carens Clavis: New Upmarket Cabin

The cabin gets a sizable update with an all-new dashboard and a plethora of new features. There’s the new dual panoramic display for the instrument console and infotainment system, both being 12.3-inch units. While they run the same UI, the bigger screens add a more premium touch to the cabin. There’s a new asymmetrical multi-function steering wheel too, and if it all feels a bit familiar, it’s because the unit is shared with the new Syros. We are driving the top-spec trim with the new beige and black upholstery that looks fantastic, while the lower variants make do with black and grey fabric seats. There’s a new fabric on the crashpad that’s made up of sustainable materials. It looks rather bland in grey and would’ve been nicer in beige, keeping up with the overall theme.

Kia says it has addressed customer requirements with the new Carens Clavis with the new panoramic sunroof. Not only does the feature make the cabin look roomier, it also adds an upmarket feel instantly. The sense of space feels larger, even though there’s no change in the wheelbase or height of the vehicle. Speaking of which, the overall ergonomics are pretty much on point. The front seats are comfortable, while there’s just enough room for adults in the second row. The six-seater version gets comfier but under-thigh support could be better for tall passengers. The third row is spacious enough for average-sized adults or kids, while a taller passenger will have to spend time in the knees-up position.

My biggest gripe though is the quality of switches on the steering wheel and for the power windows. It’s been carried over from the older model and is even more obvious in the lower variants. It immediately lends a build-to-cost feel to the otherwise nice cabin. The overall plastic quality is decent and everything feels sturdy, if not the most premium.

Kia Carens Clavis: New Features

Kia has retained the boss mode lever from the older Carens that allows you to manually adjust the front passenger seat. The front seats continue to be ventilated, while you also get three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport. You do get the 360-degree camera surround view, which is a neat addition to the car, while the big update is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS. The advanced driver assistance system brings 20 new features to the MPV, taking the safety quotient up by a notch.

Kia has also added a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a new swap panel on the top trim, which lets you choose between the infotainment controls or the HVAC controls. In the non-ADAS versions, the company will provide a dash-cam on the car, while there’s the new voice recognition system that responds to commands in English and Hindi. Other features include cooled cupholders, a tray table in the second row, an air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system that will easily drown out all the exterior noise. There are plenty of storage options across the cabin as well. The one-touch tumble seat feature has been carried over and makes accessing the third row much easier. The boot capacity remains the same at 216 litres.

Kia Carens Clavis: Performance

Kia has carried over the engine options on the new Carens Clavis - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. We first drove the turbo petrol with the 7-speed DCT option. There’s a new turbo-manual variant as well on the MPV and should be fun for those looking at keeping things a bit old-school. The turbocharged motor continues to be fun, especially if you are looking at more highway runs. There’s noticeable lag under 2,000 rpm and the engine takes some time to build momentum, but get past it and there’s a significant difference in performance. The motor pulls cleanly and doing triple digit speeds feels like a breeze. Kia says it worked to improve the NVH levels on the Carens Clavis over its predecessor. The motor feels more refined but is easily audible. It also feels like it’s working harder than it actually is. The 7-speed DCT offers quick shifts and there’s a manual mode if you'd like to take things in your control.

We also got our hands on the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel paired with a torque converter. This is the motor that knows how to balance efficiency with an abundance of torque. The oil burner is responsive for the most part, only brought down by the sluggish torque converter. There is the distinct diesel clatter but doing over 100 kmph at just above 2,000 rpm feels good on the MPV. The Carens Clavis feels sturdy on the highway with both powertrain options and there’s little to complain about. Fun fact, over 58 per cent of sales accounted for the petrol trims, while the rest 42 per cent came from the diesel.

The Carens Clavis impresses with its high-speed stability and for its bread-box shape, the body roll is well contained. This is no corner carver but give the MPV a nice set of twisties and fun can be had in the otherwise unassuming family car. The brand says it also retuned the suspension to accommodate the new list of features and all the extra weight. The ride quality is fantastic with little to complain about in the first or second rows. In fact, unless you are going flat-out on speed breakers, there’s little to deter the well-damped suspension. Braking performance has seen an improvement and the Clavis offers just the right bite at the lever. The feedback is progressive and while it may feel a bit different, it certainly works well, especially with disc brakes on all four wheels.

Kia Carens Clavis: Verdict

The Kia Carens ticked all the right boxes when it first arrived and the check list has only gotten longer with the new Carens Clavis. The MPV is more upmarket, brings the right set of features, and addresses some of the shortcomings. More importantly, the new Clavis is more inclined towards the family buyer who would not want to compromise of the premium quotient in their new car. Having said that, we are yet to know the prices, which will determine if the new Kia Carens Clavis is a value-friendly proposition. Make no mistake, the fantastic prices on the Carens were a huge part of its success and the right pricing will only elevate the Clavis on the sales front. Prices will be out on May 23, 2025.

The Clavis name translates to a ‘golden key’ in Latin, metaphorical for opening new doors to newer experiences. We feel Clavis signifies an expanding lineup in the Carens family. While this is the first model to join the same, an electrified version will soon be a part of it, sooner than you think.

