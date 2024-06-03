Jeep Wagoneer S breaks cover promising 482 km. Here's how the EV achieves it

Jeep Wagoneer S has broken cover globally as the most aerodynamic SUV from the American car manufacturer. The Jeep Wagoneer S SUV comes with a design influence from the Jeep Grand Cherokee and looks similar to most of the two-row luxury SUVs. However, there are a host of design elements that make the car distinctive. Interestingly, these design elements help the electric SUV to achieve a 482 km range on a single charge.

Speaking of its unique design elements, the Jeep Wagoneer S gets a much shallower angle for the rear window as well as a longer taper than the typical near-vertical tailgate. This comes hidden behind the sail-shaped D pillars. What's most interesting is the giant wing at the back of the car that sits atop the D pillars. It creates an illusion of a boxy and upright SUV. Also, this wing ensures the Jeep Wagoneer S gets an ultra-slippery aerodynamic advantage while maintaining a more regular shape.

Jeep claims that in an attempt to hit the aerodynamic target, the automaker had to taper the design of the car to a tadpole shape. While the shape looked odd, the wind became a solution to keep the overall styling of the SUV attractive and get the benefits of aerodynamics without spoiling the design. The typical SUV shape of the car punches a hole in the air, creating a wake of turbulence that drags rearward as the vehicle moves forward. A tadpole shape helps in closing the hole, guiding the air back together and minimises the turbulence as well.

Other styling elements that help the Jeep Wagoneer S stand out include a darker and more neutral paint scheme along with darker elements like 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and neutral grey elements at different places.

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Wagoneer S SUV claims to offer 45 inches of usable screen space, thanks to dual touchscreen units on the centre console. Also, there is a passenger display screen as well, which is similar to the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It also comes with 64-colour active ambient lighting, electronic door latches, a 19-speaker MacIntosh sound system, and a heating/ventilation function for the rear seats.

On the mechanical front, the Jeep Wagoneer S SUV is underpinned by the Stellantis' STLA platform. It gets an all-wheel drive setup, with one electric motor fitted to each axle. The front motor gets wheel disconnection tech to enhance range while cruising. The SUV also sports a Selec-terrain system that gets five modes - Auto, Sport, Snow, Eco, Snow, and Sand. The dual-electric motor setup produces 591 bhp peak power as combined and more than 800 Nm of torque. The electric propulsion system gets energy from a 100 kWh battery pack, which Jeep claims can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes via a DC fast charger.

