Jeep ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador, gets Wrangler Rubicon SUV

Jeep India has announced partnership with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who has joined as both a brand partner and a new owner of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV. The new Wrangler Rubicon SUV was launched in India in April 25 at a price of ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Wrangler Rubicon is built on the facelift model that was first unveiled globally in 2023. The new Wrangler Rubicon SUV will join Hrithik Roshan's illustrious collection of cars which includes the likes of Rolls-Royce Ghost, Range Rover, Mercedes S-Class and more.

Jeep India has announced a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador as the actor appeared in an advertisement of the 2024 Wrangler Ru

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.It can generate 268 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes equipped with features like 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, an Alpine-sourced audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control and ADAS technology among others.

Jeep India said it roped in Hrithik Roshan as the new brand ambassador to promote the premium lifestyle quotient the actor brings to the table. Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director at Jeep India, said, “As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values. We're excited to have him join us on our journey and explore new horizons together."

Also Read : Jeep offers benefits of up to ₹12 lakh on Grand Cherokee, Compass, and Meridian

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Key features

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has received updates including a refreshed grille and significant technological enhancements, including the new Gorilla Glass windshield at the front. Jeep has also introduced features like acoustic front glass and active noise-cancelling cabin. The off-road capabilities of the SUV has been further enhanced by mechanically locking front and rear differentials, 44 HD Dana rear solid axle and Rock-Trac transfer case with a 4:1 low ratio.

Also Read : Jeep Renegade to soon transform into a 4x4 electric SUV

Hrithik Roshan is known for his collection of luxury cars. The actor recently bought the new Range Rover SUV. Besides this, he also owns a Mercedes S-Class as well as a Mercedes-Maybach S Class. There is also a MINI Cooper in his collection. But to top the list would be a Rolls-Royce Ghost, the most expensive model in his garage.s

First Published Date: