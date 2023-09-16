Jeep has updated Compass SUV with 2WD variant and Red Shark Edition

Jeep has launched the new Compass SUV at ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of Compass SUV goes up to ₹23.99 lakh for the top-end variant with automatic gearbox
Jeep is offering new Compass with only a 2.0-litre diesel engine option
The price of the entry-level variant has been reduced by almost ₹1 lakh
The engine can churn out 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque
The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox which is available in lower variants too
The price of entry-level Compass variant with automatic gearbox has also been reduced by nearly ₹6 lakh
The Red Shark Edition comes with several cosmetic updates like red and black colour theme and blacked out alloys
It also comes with updated interiors which include similar colour scheme for a sportier-looking cabin
The standard variants of the Compass now gets alloy wheels similar to Meridian SUV